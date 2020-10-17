The fourth season of the Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) league has been officially postponed to next year due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis in the country.

"We must avoid any risk to the health and safety of the players and other stakeholders, especially with 2021 being an Olympic year. Furthermore, international travel restrictions are still abound with clarity awaited on the same. So after evaluating the current situation and after due deliberations with TTFI, we have arrived at a mutual consensus to not conduct UTT in this calendar year."

Ultimate Table Tennis has attracted top talent from overseas over the last three seasons

The Ultimate Table Tennis has turned into a big platform for the promotion of the sport allowing a lot of young, established paddlers to showcase their talent to an Indian audience.

Although many Chinese paddlers have avoided taking part in the event, the league that was started in 2017, has featured talent from Germany, Hong Kong, Portugal and the Chinese Taipei.

TTFI are optimistic about conducting the tournament next year as communicated by the General Secretary MP Singh.

"We are really looking forward to the fourth season of the League in 2021. We will identify a window to conduct UTT at the earliest next year, with the situation surrounding the pandemic also hopefully improving."

The league has managed to provide the much needed exposure to some of talented Indian players like Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Sanil Shetty, Harmeet Desai and Manika Batra amongst others.