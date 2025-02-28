Ultimate Table Tennis Season 6 to be held in Ahmedabad from May 29

The sixth edition of the Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) will take place from May 29 to June 15 in Ahmedabad. A city in Gujarat will host the UTT for the first time after Mumbai, Pune, New Delhi, Kolkata, and Chennai hosted the previous editions. Eight teams will continue taking part in the tournament.

The teams are Athlead Goa Challengers, Jaipur Patriots, Puneri Paltan Table Tennis, Ahmedabad SG Pipers, Chennai Lions, PBG Bengaluru Smashers, Dabang Delhi T.T.C., and U Mumba TT.

Through a statement, Vita Dani and Niraj Bajaj, the co-promoters of the UTT, put forth the dates for the competition and the name of the venue. They said that Gujarat being a hub for Olympic sports is one of the major reasons behind choosing the state for the UTT.

“Ahmedabad and Gujarat are rapidly emerging as strong hubs for Olympic sports, especially with India’s bid to host the Olympics in the future gaining momentum. Bringing Season 6 here is a step toward further strengthening that growth,” Bajaj and Dani were quoted as saying in the press release.

Who won the Ultimate Table Tennis 2024?

Athlead Goa Challengers won the fifth edition of the Ultimate Table Tennis after beating Dabang Delhi TTC in the final. The team had Harmeet Desai, Yangzi Liu, Mihai Bobocica, and Yashaswini Ghorpade. They began their campaign after beating the Jaipur Patriots 9-6 in Tie 1.

Then, in Tie 5, the Challengers beat Ahmedabad SG Pipers 5-10, and in Tie 10, they lost to Dabang Delhi TTC 6-9. Thereafter, they took down Chennai Lions 9-6. The Challengers carried on with their decent form after beating U Mumba TT 7-8.

In the semi-final, the Challengers defeated PBG Bengaluru Smashers 8-4 before hammering Dabang Delhi TTC in the summit clash. The Challengers have a challenging task ahead of them to defend the title.

