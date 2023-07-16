Union Minister Kiren Rijiju enjoys exciting action of Ultimate Table Tennis Season 4

Shri Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister of Earth Sciences, graced and enjoyed the thrilling setting of the IndianOil Ultimate Table Tennis Season 4 on Saturday, July 15. The event unfolded at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Mahalunge-Balewadi, Pune, and enthralled the Minister with its exciting action. The Honourable Minister was immersed in the exciting atmosphere and watched the gripping match between the Goa Challengers and Dabang Delhi TTC.

Vita Dani, the IndianOil UTT promoter, Kamlesh Mehta, the Secretary General of the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI), and Petra Sorling, the President of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), joined the Minister and were also present to enjoy the live action.

Minister Rijiju's continued support for Table Tennis

It is worth mentioning that Minister Shri Kiren Rijiju's meeting with the Ultimate Table Tennis League was not his first. His unwavering support for the game was clear when he appeared on the inaugural day of UTT Season 3. During the third season's opening ceremony, he voiced his thoughts and optimism about Indian table tennis, recognizing its growing popularity and international triumphs.

Minister Shri Kiren Rijiju's presence once again at the IndianOil Ultimate Table Tennis Season 4 demonstrates his true enthusiasm for the sport and ongoing support for its growth and development.

With each passing season, table tennis in India rises to new heights, edging closer to becoming a worldwide sporting superpower. The Honourable Minister's visit underscores the government's commitment to supporting diverse athletic disciplines in India as the country aspires to make a global name.

In the match between Goa Challengers and Dabang Delhi TTC, the Goa Challengers triumphed with a convincing 10-5 victory over the Dabang Delhi TTC. They demonstrated complete domination and outrageous skills throughout the contest, leaving their opponents battling to keep up.

Harmeet and Suthasini sealed the victory for Goa with a remarkable match-winning performance. With this commanding win, Goa establishes itself as a strong contender in the UTT 2023.