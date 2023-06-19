UTT 2023 schedule announced, Puneri Paltan Table Tennis to take on Chennai Lions in 1st match on July 13

The Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) organizers have announced the full schedule for the upcoming UTT 2023 season. This year's tournament will begin on July 13 with a clash between Puneri Paltan Table Tennis and Chennai Lions. The final match will take place on July 30.

Six teams, namely Puneri Paltan Table Tennis, Chennai Lions, Bengaluru Smashers, U Mumba TT, Dabang Delhi TTC, and Goa Challengers, will participate in UTT 2023. U Mumba TT will play their first match against Bengaluru Smashers on July 14, while Dabang Delhi TTC will open their campaign against Goa Challengers on July 15.

All matches of the Ultimate Table Tennis 2023 season will begin at 7:30 pm IST. The venue for all the matches is the Balewadi Sports Complex of Pune.

All six teams will play against each other once. The top four teams in the points table will qualify for the semifinals, and the winners of the two semifinal matches will square off in the summit clash on July 30.

Where to watch UTT 2023 matches in India?

The Ultimate Table Tennis organizers have confirmed that Sports18 will broadcast this tournament live in India. Fans can watch the UTT matches live on Sports18 1 and Sports18 1 HD in English commentary. Hindi commentary option will likely be available on Sports18 Khel.

Meanwhile, JioCinema has secured the streaming rights for the Ultimate Table Tennis tournament. Some big names of the table tennis world like Quadri Aruna, Lily Zhang, Achanta Sharath Kamal, Manika Batra, and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran will participate in the upcoming season.

The player draft for the UTT 2023 season took place earlier this month in Mumbai. Chennai Lions are the defending champions as they won the previous edition which took place in 2019. It will be interesting to see if the Lions can defend their title.

