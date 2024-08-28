UTT 2024: Bengaluru Smashers squad & complete list of players in Ultimate Table Tennis Season 5

The excitement is building as Bengaluru Smashers gear up for their second season in Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT). After an impressive debut last season, where they clinched third place, the team is eager to push further and challenge for the title this time around. With the addition of two new teams, making it a total of eight competing for the crown, the stakes are higher than ever.

Bengaluru Smashers have assembled a formidable squad that balances international prowess with homegrown talent. Leading the charge are Spain’s Alvaro Robles and the USA’s Lily Zhang, who bring a wealth of international experience to the table.

They are joined by India’s star paddler, Manika Batra, who continues to be a key player for the team, along with Amalraj Antony, Jeet Chandra, and Taneesha Kotecha. Under the guidance of foreign coach Vesna Ojstersek and Indian coach Sachin Shetty, Smashers are well-prepared for the challenges ahead.

Their campaign kicked off on August 23 with a thrilling clash against last season’s runner-up, Chennai Lions, which they won 11-4. Following that, they faced Puneri Paltan TT on August 26, ending with a 10-5 win. Now they will take on Ahmedabad SG Pipers on August 31. The group stage wraps up with a showdown against Dabang Delhi TTC on September 1.

Bengaluru Smashersm performance in Ultimate Table Tennis

Season 4 - Debutants- (Finished 3rd)

UTT 2024: Bengaluru Smashers squad for Ultimate Table Tennis Season 5

Indians: Amalraj Antony, Jeet Chandra, Manika Batra, Taneesha Kotecha

Overseas: Alvaro Robels (Spain) & Lily Zhang (USA)

UTT 2024: Bengaluru Smashers coaches for Ultimate Table Tennis Season 5

Elena Timina (Foreign Coach) and Anshuman Roy (Indian Coach)

UTT 2024: Bengaluru Smashers schedule for Ultimate Table Tennis Season 5

August 23, Friday

Match 3 - Chennai Lions vs Bengaluru Smashers

August 26, Monday

Match 8 - Bengaluru Smashers vs Puneri Paltan TT

August 31, Saturday

Match 13 - Bengaluru Smashers vs Ahmedabad SG Pipers

Sunday, September 1

Match 17 - Dabang Delhi TTC vs Bengaluru Smashers

