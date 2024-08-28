UTT 2024: Chennai Lions squad & complete list of players in Ultimate Table Tennis Season 5

Chennai Lions are set to roar back into action as they embark on their campaign in the fifth season of Ultimate Table Tennis, which kicked off on August 22 at their home ground, the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai. After claiming the title in 2019, the Lions have their sights set on reclaiming the trophy in front of their passionate home crowd.

Leading the charge is none other than Sharath Kamal, the seasoned Indian paddler who was instrumental in their previous championship run. He’s joined by a dynamic squad, including the tournament’s youngest player, Abhinandh PB, and international talents such as Jules Rolland from France and Japan’s Sakura Mori. Together, they form a formidable lineup that blends experience with youthful energy.

The Lions’ journey in UTT 2024 began on August 23 with a 4-11 against Bengaluru Smashers. It was followed by an 8-7 win over Dabang Delhi TTC on August 25. With a crucial match against U Mumba TT on August 30, the Lions will be looking to assert their dominance in the tournament.

Trending

The home advantage, combined with their balanced squad and strong coaching team, positions Chennai Lions as one of the strongest contenders to lift the UTT trophy once again.

Chennai Lions performance in Ultimate Table Tennis

Season 4 - Finished 2nd, Finals (runners)

Season 3 - Debutants, Winners

UTT 2024: Chennai Lions squad for Ultimate Table Tennis Season 5

Indians: Abhinandh PB, Mouma Das, Poymantee Baisya, Sharath Kamal

Overseas: Jules Roland (France), Sakura Mori (Japan),

UTT 2024: Chennai Lions coaches for Ultimate Table Tennis Season 5

Tobias Bergman (Foreign Coach) and Subin Kumar (Indian Coach)

UTT 2024: Chennai Lions schedule for Ultimate Table Tennis Season 5

August 23, Saturday

Match 3 - Chennai Lions vs Bengaluru Smashers

August 25, Sunday

Match 6 - Chennai Lions vs Dabang Delhi TTC

August 30, Friday

Match 12 - Chennai Lions vs U Mumba TT

August 31, Saturday

Match 15 -Chennai Lions vs Goa Challengers

September 3, Tuesday

Match 19 - Chennai Lions vs Puneri Paltan TT

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback