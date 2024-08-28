UTT 2024: Dabang Delhi TTC squad & complete list of players in Ultimate Table Tennis Season 5

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran of Dabang Delhi in action, Image by UTT Media
Dabang Delhi TTC, formerly known as Dabang Smashers, is gearing up for another thrilling season as Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) returns on August 22 in Chennai. Known for their strong performances, including a title win in 2018, they are aiming to make history by becoming the first team to win the UTT title twice.

This season, the team is stacked with talent. Leading the charge is Austrian ace Andreas Levenko, whose aggressive style is sure to keep opponents on their toes. Alongside him is India's Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, a Commonwealth Games gold medalist who’s no stranger to high-pressure matches. The squad also includes Thailand’s Orawan Paranang and promising Indian players like Diya Chitale, Yashansh Malik, and Lakshita Narang, making Dabang Delhi TTC a balanced mix of experience and youth.

Their journey started on August 24 with a clash against U Mumba TT, which they lost 6-9. The next day, they took on Chennai Lions, which they lost by a narrow 8-7 scoreline.

It will be followed by a mid-week clash with Goa Challengers on August 28. On August 30, they’ll face off against Puneri Paltan TT before rounding out their group stage on September 1 with a showdown against Bengaluru Smashers.

Dabang Delhi TTC's performance in Ultimate Table Tennis

Season 4 - Finished 1st, Semifinals

Season 3 - Finished 4th, Finals (runners up)

Season 2 - Finished 1st, Winners

Season 1 - Debutants as Dabang Smashers TTC (Finished 3rd, semifinals)

UTT 2024: Dabang Delhi TTC squad for Ultimate Table Tennis Season 5

Indians: Diya Chitale, Lakshita Narang, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Yashansh Malik

Overseas: Andreas Levenko (Austria), Orawan Paranang (Thailand)

UTT 2024: Dabang Delhi TTC coaches for Ultimate Table Tennis Season 5

Vesna Ojstersek (Foreign Coach) and Sachin Shetty (Indian Coach)

UTT 2024: Dabang Delhi TTC schedule for Ultimate Table Tennis Season 5

August 24, Saturday

Match 4 - Dabang Delhi TTC vs U Mumba TT

August 25, Sunday

Match 6 - Chennai Lions vs Dabang Delhi TTC

August 28, Wednesday

Match 10- Dabang Delhi TTC vs Goa Challengers

August 30, Friday

Match 13 - Dabang Delhi TTC vs Puneri Paltan TT

September 1, Sunday

Match 17 - Dabang Delhi TTC vs Bengaluru Smashers

