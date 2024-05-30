UTT 2024: Full list of coaches of Ultimate Table Tennis teams

The Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT 2024) coaches draft took place earlier today, where the eight teams picked their respective coaches for the upcoming season. UTT 2024 will take place in Chennai from August 22 to September 7.

Coaching the home team Chennai Lions will be the debutant pair of Tobias Bergman and Subin Kumar. Chennai made it to the final last season. It will be interesting to see if this new duo can guide them to a title on home turf.

Defending champions Goa Challengers have appointed Zoltan Bartofi and Subhajit Saha as their new coaches for the 2024 season. Meanwhile, Jaipur Patriots have signed former Olympian Ronald Redep along with UTT Season 4 finalist Somnath Ghosh for the coaching role.

Trending

Puneri Paltan have also roped in Season 4 finalists Jorg Blitzigeio and Parag Agarwal as their coaches. Their neighbors U Mumba will be coached by Anshul Garg, who is back in the league along with debutant John Murphy.

Dabang Delhi TTC have opted for a female coach in Vesna Ojstersek, who will be joined by Sachin Shetty. Both coaches have enormous experience and will be keen to guide Delhi to another title. Even PBG Bengaluru Smashers have a female coach named Elena Timina, who is a former Olympian. Joining her will be coaching prodigy Anshuman Roy.

Ahmedabad SG Pipers have picked an Indo-Portuguese combo for the role. Portuguese maestro Francisco Santos will unite forces with debutant Jay Modak to coach the SG Pipers.

Complete list of UTT 2024 coaches

Ahmedabad SG Pipers: Francisco Santos and Jay Modak.

PBG Bengaluru Smashers: Elena Timina and Anshuman Roy.

Dabang Delhi TTC: Vesna Ojstersek and Sachin Shetty.

Puneri Paltan: Jorg Blitzigeio and Parag Agarwal.

U Mumba: Anshul Garg and John Murphy.

Jaipur Patriots: Somnath Ghosh and Ronald Redep.

Goa Challengers: Zoltan Bartofi and Subhajit Saha.

Chennai Lions: Tobias Bergman and Subin Kumar.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback