UTT 2024: Puneri Paltan TT squad & complete list of players in Ultimate Table Tennis Season 5

The fifth season of Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) kicked off on August 22 in Chennai and Puneri Paltan, TT is ready to make its mark with a refreshed squad and high hopes. This season promises to be more intense, with two new teams joining the fray, and Puneri Paltan TT is eager to rise to the occasion.
The team boasts a solid mix of international stars and Indian talent. Portugal's Joao Monteiro and Poland's Natalia Bajor bring international flair, while Ayhika Mukherjee, a 2022 Asian Games bronze medalist, adds her experience.
Ankur Bhattacharjee, Anirban Ghosh, and Yashini Sivasankar round out a squad that’s looking to build on its past performances. Guided by foreign coach Jorg Bitzigeio and Indian coach Parag Agrawal, Puneri Paltan TT is all set for a competitive run.
Looking back, Puneri Paltan TT had a strong showing in previous seasons, finishing third in the semifinals of Season 4 after making their debut in Season 3. This time around, they are aiming to go even further, with their eyes firmly set on the UTT title.
Their journey began on August 23, with a 10-9 win against the Ahmedabad SG Pipers in what promises to be an electrifying opener. They continued their campaign against Bengaluru Smashers with a 10-5 loss on August 26.
It will be followed by a match against Dabang Delhi TTC on August 30. On September 1, they’ll clash with the Jaipur Patriots before wrapping up the group stage against Chennai Lions on September 3.
Puneri Paltan TT performance in Ultimate Table Tennis
Season 4 - Semifinals- (Finished 3rd)
Season 3 - Debutants (Finished 6th)
UTT 2024: Puneri Paltan TT squad for Ultimate Table Tennis Season 5
Indians: Ankur Bhattacharjee, Anirban Ghosh, Ayhika Mukherjee, Yashini Sivasankar
Overseas: Joao Monteiro (Portugal) & Natalia Bajor (Poland)
UTT 2024: Puneri Paltan TT coaches for Ultimate Table Tennis Season 5
Jorg Bitzigeio (Foreign Coach) and Parag Agrawal (Indian Coach)
UTT 2024: Puneri Paltan TT schedule for Ultimate Table Tennis Season 5
August 23, Friday
Match 2 - Puneri Paltan TT vs Ahmedabad SG Pipers
August 26, Monday:
Match 8 - Bengaluru Smashers vs Puneri Paltan TT
August 30, Friday
Match 12 - Dabang Delhi TTC vs Puneri Paltan TT
Sunday, September 1
Match 16 - Puneri Paltan TT vs Jaipur Patriots,
September 3, Tuesday
Match 19 - Chennai Lions vs Puneri Paltan TT