UTT 2024 Tie 4: U Mumba TT clinch 9-6 win over Dabang Delhi TTC

The first tie of the doubleheader on Saturday, August 24, at the Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) 2024 saw an exciting face-off between U Mumba TT and Dabang Delhi. Both teams, playing their first tie of the season, looked eager to start off strongly, but in the end it was U Mumba who emerged victorious with a 9-6 scoreline.

A closer look at the results of Tie 4 of UTT 2024: U Mumba TT vs Dabang Delhi TTC

The action began with the men’s singles match, where U Mumba TT's Aruna Quadri, the highest-ranked men’s player in the league, took on Dabang Delhi’s Sathiyan Gnanasekaran. Quadri started strong, dominating the first game with an 11-4 win.

However, Gnanasekaran quickly found his rhythm, mounting a remarkable comeback to win the next two games 11-9, 11-9, giving Dabang Delhi a 2-1 lead.

In the first women’s singles match, U Mumba's Sutirtha Mukherjee, the Asian Games medalist, faced off against Dabang Delhi’s Diya Chitale. Despite a valiant effort from the 21-year-old Chitale, Mukherjee won the match 11-6, 11-7, 11-4 to hand U Mumba a 4-2 advantage in the tie.

The mixed doubles match saw Dabang Delhi's Sathiyan Gnanasekaran teamed up with Thailand’s Orawan Paranang, while U Mumba's Manav Thakkar paired up with Spain’s Maria Xiao.

The match that went the distance was filled with intense rallies and some exceptional shots from all four players. The incredibly tight battle saw Thakkar and Xiao hold their nerve to win 11-8, 11-9, 8-11, increasing U Mumba’s lead to 6-3.

The second men’s singles clash saw U Mumba’s Manav Thakkar, fresh from his Olympic debut, take on Austria’s Andreas Levenko. Thakkar looked to be in great form, and the youngster comfortably won the first two games 11-5, 11-4. Levenko, however, fought back in the final game to win 11-7, salvaging a crucial point for Dabang Delhi.

In the final match of the tie, U Mumba’s Maria Xiao took on Dabang Delhi’s Orawan Paranang. Xiao built an early lead in the first game, reaching 8-3, but Paranang staged a comeback to level the score at 10-10. Xiao eventually clinched the game on a golden point.

The second game was closely contested, with Paranang edging out an 11-9 victory to force a decider. Paranang carried her momentum into the final game, winning it 11-5 and securing two more points for her team.

Despite the late fightback from Dabang Delhi, U Mumba TT emerged victorious with a 9-6 win in their opening tie of UTT 2024.

Later in the day, the Goa Challengers are set to battle Ahmedabad SG Pipers in what promises to be another exciting contest.

Complete results of Tie 4 of UTT 2024: U Mumba TT vs. Dabang Delhi TTC

Delhi Dabang TTC 6-9 U Mumba TT

Sathiyan G 2-1 Quadri Aruna [4-11, 11-9, 11-9]

Diya Chitale 0-3 Sutirtha Mukherjee [6-11, 7-11, 4-11]

Sathiyan/Orawan 1-2 Thakkar/Xiao [8-11, 9-11, 11-8]

Andreas Levenko 1-2 Manav Thakkar [5-11, 4-11, 11-7]

Orawan Panarang 2-1 Maria Xiao [10-11, 11-9, 11-5]

