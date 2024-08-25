UTT 2024 Tie 6: Chennai Lions secure first win of UTT Season 5 with a narrow 8-7 victory over Dabang Delhi TTC

In the sixth tie of the Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) Season 5, the Chennai Lions managed to clinch their first victory of the season, defeating Dabang Delhi TTC in a closely contested battle on Sunday (August 25). Both teams entered the match eager to secure their first win, but it was Chennai who ultimately prevailed, edging Delhi by a single point, winning 8-7.

A closer look at the results of Tie 6 of UTT 2024: Dabang Delhi TTC vs. Chennai Lions

The tie began with a men's singles clash between Delhi’s Andreas Levenko and India's table tennis legend, Sharath Kamal of the Chennai Lions. Kamal, who had suffered an unexpected defeat to Jeet Chandra in his previous outing, redeemed himself with an exceptional performance.

He took control of the match early, winning the first two games convincingly with scores of 11-5 and 11-8. However, Levenko fought back in the third game to secure a vital point for Dabang Delhi.

In the second match of the tie, Delhi's Thai paddler, Orawan Paranang, faced off against Chennai's Sakura Mori in the women's singles event. Similar to the first match, Mori emerged victorious in the first two games, providing Chennai with a comfortable lead. Paranang managed to bounce back in the final game, winning 11-4 to earn a point for Delhi.

The mixed doubles match saw Sharath Kamal return to the table, partnering with Sakura Mori for the Chennai Lions, while Delhi fielded a duo of Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Orawan Paranang.

Following the trend of the evening, the Chennai pair dominated the first two games, winning both with identical scores of 11-6. Despite this, Gnanasekaran and Paranang took the third game 11-9, grabbing a crucial point for Dabang Delhi.

In the fourth match, a men’s singles encounter, Jules Rolland of the Chennai Lions faced off against Sathiyan Gnanasekaran of Dabang Delhi. Rolland continued Chennai's strong form by winning the first two games 11-7 and 11-9 before Gnanasekaran managed to pull one back for Delhi, taking the third game 11-8, but the 2-1 victory secured the tie for Chennai.

The final match of the tie was a women’s singles contest between Dabang Delhi’s Diya Chitale and Chennai’s Poymantee Baisya. Chitale, 21, delivered a stellar performance for Delhi, narrowly edging past Baisya in the first game with an 11-9 victory before taking the next two games comfortably, 11-7 and 11-5. Her 3-0 victory closed the gap in the overall score, but it was not enough to overturn the result.

Despite Chitale's dominant performance in the final match, Dabang Delhi TTC fell just short, with the Chennai Lions securing an 8-7 victory.

Complete results of Tie 6 of UTT 2024: Dabang Delhi TTC vs. Chennai Lions

Dabang Delhi TTC 7- 8 Chennai Lions

Andreas Levenko 1-2 Sharath Kamal [5-11, 8-11, 11-8]

Orawan Paranang 1-2 Sakura Mori [10-11, 8-11, 11-4]

Sathiyan/Orawan 1-2 Sharath/Sakura [6-11, 6-11, 11-9]

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran 1-2 Jules Rolland [7-11, 9-11, 11-8]

Diya Chitale 3-0 Poymantee Baisya [11-9, 11-7, 11-5]

