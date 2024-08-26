UTT 2024 Tie 7: Jaipur Patriots defeat U Mumba TT 9-6 despite Manav Thakkar's push for a comeback

The second tie of the doubleheader on Sunday, August 25, saw the Jaipur Patriots clinch a 9-6 victory over U Mumba TT in their second tie of the Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 season. Despite a late comeback led by Manav Thakkar, U Mumba TT fell short to hand Jaipur their first victory.

A closer look at the results of Tie 7 of UTT 2024: U Mumba TT vs. Jaipur Patriots

The tie kicked off with Jaipur Patriots’ Cho Seungmin dominating Nigeria’s Aruna Quadri in the first men’s singles match. Seungmin comfortably beat Quadri, the league’s highest-ranked male player, winning 11-9, 11-8, 11-5 to give Jaipur the perfect start.

In the second match of the tie, the Patriots’ Suthasini Sawettabut extended her team’s lead with a thrilling performance against Spain’s Maria Xiao in the women’s singles.

Despite losing the first game 9-11, Suthasini bounced back to win the second game 11-5 and take things to the decider. The third game saw the match go down the wire, with Suthasini edging out Xiao 11-10 in a Golden Point finish. This win helped Jaipur further extend their lead in the tie.

U Mumba TT fought back in the mixed doubles match, where Manav Thakkar and Maria Xiao teamed up to deliver a stunning comeback against Cho Seungmin and Nithyashree Mani. After losing the first game 4-11, the U Mumba duo regrouped and won the next two games 11-3, 11-9, reducing Jaipur's lead in the tie.

Manav Thakkar continued his momentum in the second men’s singles, where he staged another comeback against Snehit SFR. Despite losing the first game 2-11, Thakkar held his nerve to claim the next two games 11-7, 11-8, earning two more points for U Mumba TT.

However, the final match of the tie saw U Mumba’s Sutirtha Mukherjee up against Jaipur Patriots’ Nithyashree Mani. Mukherjee, a former Asian Games medalist, was expected to dominate the fixture, but Nithyashree displayed incredible composure under pressure.

She outplayed Mukherjee in the first two games, winning 11-6, 11-8, and secured the victory for the Jaipur Patriots. Mukherjee managed to take the last game 11-9 to salvage a point for her team, but it wasn’t enough to prevent U Mumba TT’s 6-9 defeat.

Tomorrow, August 26, the Bengaluru Smashers face off against Puneri Paltan TT in the only tie of the day.

Complete results of Tie 7 of UTT 2024: U Mumba TT vs. Jaipur Patriots

U Mumba TT 6-9 Jaipur Patriots

Quadri Aruna 0-3 Cho Seungmin [9-11, 8-11, 5-11]

Maria Xiao 1-2 Suthasini Sawettabut [11-9, 5-11, 10-11]

Thakkar/Xiao 2-1 Seungmin/Mani [4-11, 11-3, 11-9]

Manav Thakkar 2-1 Snehit SFR [2-11, 11-7, 11-8]

Sutirtha Mukherjee 1-2 Nithyashree Mani [6-11, 8-11, 11-5]

