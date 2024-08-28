UTT 2024 Tie 9: Ahmedabad SG Pipers secure second consecutive win to defeat U Mumba TT in a 9-6 victory

The only tie of the Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 season on Tuesday, August 27, saw the Ahmedabad SG Pipers beat U Mumba TT in a thrilling 9-6 victory at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium. This win marked their second consecutive triumph, propelling them to the top of the UTT standings.

A closer look at the results of Tie 9 of UTT 2024: U Mumba TT vs. Ahmedabad SG Pipers

The tie opened with a men’s singles clash between the captains of both teams, Manav Thakkar of U Mumba TT and Manush Shah of Ahmedabad SG Pipers.

Manav put on a dominant performance, beating Manush to win the first game 11-2. He then carried his momentum into the second game, narrowly winning 11-9. However, Manush managed to salvage some pride by taking the third game, reducing the deficit.

In the second match, Ahmedabad SG Pipers’ Reeth Rishya delivered an outstanding performance to equalize the score of the tie. In her women's singles match against U Mumba TT’s Sutirtha Mukherjee, Rishya, after losing the first game 5-11, fought back to claim the next two games 11-8 and 11-7.

The mixed doubles encounter saw Manush Shah teaming up with Bernadette Szocs for Ahmedabad SG Pipers, while Manav partnered up with Maria Xiao. Shah and Szocs played some exceptional table tennis to sweep U Mumba TT's pairing 3-0 with scores of 11-4, 11-8, and 11-8, putting Ahmedabad firmly in the lead.

Aruna Quadri, the league’s highest-ranked men’s singles paddler, provided U Mumba TT with a glimmer of hope in the fourth match, a men's singles contest against Lilian Bardet. Aruna stormed to an 11-5 win in the first game, but Bardet fought back to take the second game 11-9. In a nail-biting decider, Aruna found his rhythm and edged out Bardet 11-9, bringing U Mumba TT back into contention.

The final match of the tie saw Bernadette Szocs return to the table for Ahmedabad SG Pipers, facing off against U Mumba TT's Maria Xiao. Despite losing the first game 9-11, Szocs mounted a comeback, winning the next two games 11-4 and 11-6 to seal the victory for her team.

Ahmedabad SG Pipers secured a 9-6 win in the tie, marking their second consecutive victory in UTT 2024.

On Wednesday, August 28, Dabang Delhi TTC will take on the Goa Challengers.

Complete results of Tie 9 of UTT 2024: U Mumba TT vs. Ahmedabad SG Pipers

U Mumba 6-9 Ahmedabad SG Pipers

Manav Thakkar 2-1 Manush Shah [11-2, 11-9, 8-11]

Sutirtha Mukherjee 1-2 Reeth Rishya [11-5, 8-11, 7-11]

Manav/Maria 0-3 Manush/Bernadette [4-11, 8-11, 8-11]

Quadri Aruna 2-1 Lilian Bardet [11-5, 9-11, 11-9]

Maria Xiao 1-2 Bernadette Szocs [11-9, 4-11, 6-11]

