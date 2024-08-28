UTT 2024: U Mumba TT squad & complete list of players in Ultimate Table Tennis Season 5

As the fifth season of Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) kicks off on August 22 in Chennai, U Mumba TT is set to bring its A-game with a strong and diverse lineup. The team, which made an impressive debut by finishing first in the league in Season 3, is eager to reclaim its spot at the top after finishing sixth last season.

This year, U Mumba TT is led by the experienced Nigerian paddler Quadri Aruna, who is known for his powerful play. Alongside him, it features Spain’s Maria Xiao, adding an international edge to the squad. Indian talents like Sutirtha Mukherjee, Manav Thakkar, Akash Pal, and Kavyasree Baskar round out the team.

Guided by foreign coach Francisco Santos and Indian coach Anshul Garg, U Mumba TT is well-prepared for the challenges ahead. Their season kicked off on August 24 with a tough match against Dabang Delhi TTC, which they won 9-6. They then faced Jaipur Patriots on August 25, losing by a similar score.

It was followed by a clash with Ahmedabad SG Pipers on August 27, which they lost 6-9. The team will go up against Chennai Lions on August 30 and conclude the group stage with a match against Goa Challengers on September 2.

U Mumba TT performance in Ultimate Table Tennis

Season 4 - Finished 6th

Season 3 - Debutants- (Finished 1st, Semifinals)

UTT 2024: U Mumba TT squad for Ultimate Table Tennis Season 5

Indians: Akash Pal, Kavyasree Baskar, Manav Thakkar, Sutirtha Mukherjee

Overseas: Maria Xiao (Spain), Quadri Aruna (Nigeria)

UTT 2024: U Mumba TT coaches for Ultimate Table Tennis Season 5

John Murphy (Foreign Coach) and Anshul Garg (Indian Coach)

UTT 2024: Bengaluru Smashers schedule for Ultimate Table Tennis Season 5

August 24, Saturday

Match 4 - Dabang Delhi TTC vs U Mumba TT

August 25, Sunday

Match 7 - U Mumba TT vs Jaipur Patriots

August 27, Tuesday

Match 9- U Mumba TT vs Ahmedabad SG Pipers

August 30, Friday:

Match 12 - Chennai Lions vs U Mumba TT

September 2, Monday

Match 18 - U Mumba TT vs Goa Challengers

