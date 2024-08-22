UTT 2024: Where to watch Ultimate Table Tennis Season 5?

Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 will see eight teams compete for the coveted trophy across 17 days at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai.

The eight teams include Ultimate Table Tennis - Goa Challengers, Jaipur Patriots, Chennai Lions, Ahmedabad SG Pipers, Dabang Delhi TTC, U Mumba TT, Puneri Paltan TT, and Bengaluru Smashers.

The fifth season of the league will witness several Indian star paddlers in action, including the likes of Manika Batra, Achanta Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan G, Harmeet Desai, Manav Thakkar, and others.

48 players will compete in the tournament across eight teams of six players each. Each franchise consists of three male and as many female paddlers (four Indians and two overseas players overall).

The six teams will also be accompanied by one foreign and one Indian coach each for the fifth edition of Ultimate Table Tennis.

Ultimate Table Tennis 2024: When to watch UTT Season 5?

The fifth edition of the Ultimate Table Tennis will be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai, from August 22 to September 7. The league stage will end on September 4.

The semi-finals are slated to take place on September 5 & 6, respectively, while the summit clash of the Ultimate Table Tennis Season 5 is scheduled for Saturday, September 7.

Ultimate Table Tennis 2024: Where to watch UTT Season 5?

Fans can catch the live action of Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 on Sports18 Network and Jio Cinema for free. Outside India, the match can be watched live on UTT's Facebook page.

TV: Sports 18 Network

Live-Streaming: JioCinema

