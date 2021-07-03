WATCH: Sharath Kamal takes his Tokyo Olympics 2020 training to the lawn

With the Tokyo Olympics just 20 days away, Sharath Kamal decided to take his training to the lawn. The ace table tennis player, who is set for his fourth Olympics, will probably be taking part in his last ever quadrennial event. Hence, he is not leaving any stone unturned.

Sharath Kamal on Friday shared a video of him training on a lawn. In the 23-second video, the paddler can be seen doing cardio with a partner.

“Taking the training outdoors today with some exercises in the lawn! Grind continues!” Sharath Kamal captioned.

Sharath Kamal was the first Indian paddler to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics in May after thrashing Pakistan’s Muhammad Rameez at the Asian Qualifiers in Doha.

He was then joined by fellow compatriot Sathiyan Gnanasekaran. In the women’s singles, Sutirtha Mukherjee and Manika Batra will represent India at the Tokyo Olympics.

Sharath Kamal nominated for Khel Ratna

Meanwhile, the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) has nominated Sharath Kamal for the Rajiv Gandhu Khel Ratna award. In 2019, he had become India’s first paddler to get the Padma Shri.

READ: Sharath Kamal in perfect shape, both technically and mentally, for Tokyo Olympics, says brother Rajath

Sharath Kamal, the current World No. 32, is an eight-time Commonwealth Games medalist, including four gold. However, his biggest achievement came in 2018, when he won a bronze medal at the Asian Games in Jakarta. He became India’s first ever table tennis player to win a medal in the continental event.

READ: Olympics ki Aasha: How Manika Batra is living the table tennis dream

He also won a mixed double bronze alongside Manika Batra to end the Asian Games campaign on a high note.

Table Tennis schedule for Tokyo Olympics 2020

The table tennis events will kick off on July 24 at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium. It will be an eleven-day competition, with each day divided into three parts.

The first half is scheduled at 9 am to 12:45 pm Japan Standard Time. It will be 5:30 am in India. The second half is from 2:15 pm to 5:15 pm JST, while the final half will begin from 7:30 pm to 10:30 pm JST.

READ: G. Sathiyan speaks about his special Japan connection that's boosting his Tokyo Olympics preparations

However, it is worth noting that the timings will be different on some days of the event.

Edited by Diptanil Roy