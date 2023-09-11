"We have a very good partnership" - Sutirtha Mukherjee looks forward to pairing with Ayhika for Asian Games 2023

Ace Indian paddler Sutirtha Mukherjee is gearing up for the Asian Games 2023. After a decent performance in the women's doubles category of the Asian Table Tennis Championship, which saw her and Ayhika Mukherjee reach the quarterfinals, the duo will surely be looking to go a few steps further at the upcoming mega event.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda during the Ultimate Table Tennis 2023, Sutirtha opened up on her excitment to play with Ayhika on the big stage. She praised the partnership between them and informed how preparations were in full flow for the Asian Games 2023.

"I am very excited. Ayhika and I have played very well. We have a very good partnership. I am preparing for the Asian Games because last time we lost in the Asian Championship quarter-finals. So this time we have to prepare in such a way that we get medals. So we believe that we will get a medal," said Sutirtha Mukherjee.

Sutirtha also spoke about the hectic schedule of the paddlers starting from the Ultimate Table Tennis leading up to the Asian Games 2023. However, she also pointed out that it will be a good learning curve for them as they get to lock horns with some of the better players in the world.

"We have very little time between tournaments. UTT and Asian Championship and then the Asian Games. It is good that we are able to play matches against some good players. Overall, it is looking good," she said.

"He has taught me how to play slowly too" - Sutirtha Mukherjee on learnings from Sharath Kamal at Ultimate Table Tennis 2023

Sutirtha Mukherjee was picked by the Chennai Lions in the UTT 2023 Draft and made the most of the opportunity of playing alongside Sharath Kamal, learning some valuable lessons from him.

She spoke about how lucky she felt being in the same team as one of the legends of the game. Being an aggressive player, Sutirtha does not hold back and is mostly always on the attack. However, she revealed that one of the lessons she learnt from Sharath was on how to play slower.

"I am very lucky that I am in a team with such a big player like Sharath Kamal. I am sitting with him and it is an opportunity for me to learn so many things. So I am very thankful for the opportunity. He has taught me how to play slowly too," Sutirtha Mukherjee divulged.

The Indian table tennis contingent, after a decent showing at the Asian Table Tennis Championship, will have their eyes set on adding to India's medal tally at the Asian Games 2023.