Where to purchase tickets for WTT Star Contener Goa 2024?

The WTT Star Contender Goa returns to India with a second season following the success last year. The WTT Star Contender is a top-tier event of the Contender series organized by the global table tennis governing body, ITTF.

The WTT Star Contender Goa 2024 will be held from January 23 to 28 at the Peddem Indoor Stadium in Mapusa, Goa. The tournament will feature the routine five categories of men's singles, women's singles, men's doubles, women's doubles, and mixed doubles.

Seventeen top-20 ranked players across categories will feature in the second edition of the WTT Star Contender Goa 2024. World No. 5 Hugo Calderano of Brazil, Taiwanese Cheng I-Ching (last year's runners-up), and two-time Olympic bronze medallist Dimitrij Ovtcharov of Germany will be some of the players to hog the limelight.

Nine Indian players, including World No. 34 Manika Batra, have earned direct entries for the main draw, while 37 paddlers, including the likes of veteran Sharath Kamal Achanta and Gnanasekaran Sathiyan, will take the qualifiers route. However, Sharath and Sathiyan have a direct entry in men's doubles along with the younger pair of Manav Thakkar and Manush Shah.

What are the WTT Star Contender Goa 2024 ticket rates?

The tickets for WTT Star Contender Goa are in the range of ₹349 to ₹4,999. The tickets are classified across five categories in sales, with the price varying with each stand.

Stand Topspin & Block, Stand Serve & Receive, Stand Push & Flick, VIP, and Premium Lounge are the five different categories for tickets offered by the organizers.

The prices for the qualifying round start at ₹349 and jump to ₹1,499 per session. In the main draw, the tickets are ranged between ₹599 and ₹4,999 for each session. Meanwhile, fans can also purchase a tournament pass worth ₹4,399 for the action-packed six days in Goa.

Where will WTT Star Contender Goa 2024 tickets be available online?

The WTT Star Contender Goa 2024 tickets are available on the ticket platform BookMyShow. Fans can tune into the portal for further details about ticket prices and stands. The bookings are already underway since January 16.