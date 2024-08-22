Why did Archana Kamath quit table tennis?

The news broke out yesterday on the internet that Archana Kamath has decided to quit table tennis. She will now head to the USA to pursue higher studies. Apart from being an exceptional table tennis player, she is also good at academics. But why did she make such a decision? Speculations have arisen on social media about Kamath representing the USA in the future. But those are 'speculations' and the truth is far away from that, at least as of now.

The 24-year-old said her decision was purely based on her interest in academics.

“If I have retired from competitive table tennis, it is only and only because of my passion for academics. Having been the recipient of extraordinary support, including financial, I can confidently say, that it wasn’t in any way a financial decision," she told The Indian Express.

Trending

“I have had a wonderful 15 years with table tennis, and there is no greater honour than getting an opportunity to give my best for my country. The last thing I want to do is pull people away from table tennis. It is an amazing sport that I have had the privilege of playing for a long time and my love for it continues," she added.

Archana Kamath's father Girish Kamath also spoke to The Indian Express about her quitting table tennis. He said:

"Archana has always been academically oriented and all along her TT career has pursued her studies with graduation in Economics and has recently completed the requirements for a Masters degree in International Relations, Strategies and Securities."

"Having played table tennis with so much dedication and passion for more than 15 years which culminated in her representing our country at the Olympics, she felt it’s time for her to pursue her other passion- full-time studies. She has taken this difficult step with absolutely no regrets and after having given her best for the sport and the country,” he added.

It is no secret that Archana Kamath struggled prior to the Olympics and her selection over Ayhika Mukherjee for the table tennis contingent raised eyebrows. Her coach Anshul Garg was shocked to learn of her decision as she told him she saw no future in the sport. Garg told The Indian Express:

"She’s ranked outside the top 100 in the world but she improved so much in the past couple of months. But I think she had already made up her mind to go. And once she makes up her mind, it’s difficult to change it."

Coach Massimo Costantini speaks up on Archana Kamath's decision

It is really tough for table tennis players to get sponsorships unless they are ranked well. In the wake of Archana Kamath's decision to quit, India coach Massimo Costantini urged the country to create a system in which shuttlers can consider a career in table tennis going forward.

He said (via The Indian Express):

"I was aware of her always thinking about academics. It didn’t surprise me much but I understand her decision. We need to create a stronger system to make sport a career. We have also to think about how to preserve and guarantee a brighter future for sportspersons who are giving a part of their life to play for the country."

India has now lost a talented sportsperson who could have been a diamond going ahead.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback