"Why exactly?" - Quadri Aruna questions mandatory participation policy in WTT Events

Quadri Aruna, the world's top-ranked African table tennis player, has gone to social media to vent his displeasure and dismay with the World Table Tennis (WTT) organization's mandatory participation policy. In a recent Instagram post, Aruna provided an image from WTT statement emphasising the requirement to participate in WTT Champions tournaments.

Aruna questioned in his post:

"Why exactly must participation in WTT Champions be mandatory when I have no paid contract with you? Why exactly do I have to leave my club that is paying me salary and play WTT events? Why exactly is this really mandatory?"

Aruna is concerned about the financial repercussions and logistical obstacles of adhering to WTT's mandatory participation policy. As a professional athlete with financial obligations, such as supporting his family and paying monthly bills, Aruna emphasises the necessity of prioritising tournaments that provide prize money and financial recompense.

"My prize money from cup finals, Doha Star Contender, Goa Star Contender, and even Singapore prize money are yet to be received,"

Aruna stated, highlighting the unresolved issues regarding prize money payments from previous WTT events. Despite these outstanding payments, Aruna feels compelled to participate in additional WTT events, risking potential penalties for non-compliance.

Aruna went on to comment on the apparent injustices he has experienced within the WTT organisation. He described occasions in which he believes he was unfairly penalised, such as his inability to compete in the World Championships in Korea owing to illness and his decision to prioritise club commitments over WTT Championship tournaments.

Aruna blames these penalties to racial bias and discrimination, claiming that being African and black has resulted in unfavourable treatment by WTT.

"It’s really now a sin to come from Africa, Nigeria, and to be a black player and stay in the top 20," Aruna lamented, expressing his frustration with what he perceives as systemic biases within the organization.

As Aruna continues to campaign for justice and transparency in the world of table tennis, his outspokenness throws light on the issues that professional sportsmen confront when managing contractual responsibilities, financial constraints, and institutional hurdles.

In a sport where representation and equity are critical, Aruna's brave position serves as a rallying cry for more accountability and diversity among the worldwide table tennis community.