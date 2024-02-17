World Team Table Tennis Championships 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after February 17

India have moved to the third position in the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships 2024 points table of the men's event following a 3-0 victory over Chile on Saturday, February 17.

Korea are atop the Group 3 table with four points, having won both matches they've played thus far in the tournament. They started their campaign with a 3-1 victory over Poland and followed it up with a 3-0 win against New Zealand.

Chile are second with three points, having won and lost one match each. They were off to a flying start, registering a 3-0 victory over New Zealand but succumbed to a 3-0 defeat against India in the second outing.

New Zealand are fourth with a couple of points, having lost both matches they've played thus far in the men's event of the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships 2024. Poland are placed at the bottom of the standings with one point, having lost the only game they've played so far.

Rank Country Matches Won Lost Points 1 Korea 2 2 0 4 2 Chile 2 1 1 3 3 India 1 1 0 2 4 New Zealand 2 0 2 2 5 Poland 1 0 1 1

World Team Table Tennis Championships 2024 Points Table: Women's Team Standings

Speaking of the women's event, India didn't play a game on the second day of the tournament. However, the four other nations in the group played matches on Saturday.

China are atop the table with four points from a couple of matches. They defeated India 3-2 in their opening encounter on Day 1 and followed it up with a 3-0 victory against Uzbekistan on the second day.

Spain are second with three points from a couple of games, having won and lost a match apiece. They beat Uzbekistan 3-1 on Friday and lost to Hungary 3-2 on Saturday.

Rank Country Matches Won Lost Points 1 China 2 2 0 4 2 Spain 2 1 1 3 3 Hungary 1 1 0 2 4 Uzbekistan 2 0 2 2 5 India 1 0 1 1

Hungary are third with third with a couple of points, having registered a 3-2 victory over Spain in the only encounter they've played thus far. Uzbekistan and India are fourth and fifth with two and one point, respectively.