World Team Table Tennis Championships 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after February 20

India have retained their third rank in the men's event at the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships 2024 points table after securing a 3-0 clean-sweep win over New Zealand on Tuesday, February 20.

After Team India initiated their campaign with a 3-0 win over Chile, they suffered a 1-3 defeat against Poland in their second encounter. Their poor run continued with a 0-3 defeat against Korea. However, they made a strong comeback with a 3-0 win over New Zealand.

Korea, meanwhile, continue to lead the Group 3 table with eight points, having won four successive matches so far. They initiated their campaign with a 3-1 win against Poland. In their subsequent game, they displayed their brilliance with a 3-0 win over New Zealand.

In their third encounter, they defeated Chile by 3-0. They went on to stun Team India by 3-0 to strengthen their pole position in the tally in their most recent encounter.

On the other hand, Poland are in the second position, having won three games and lost just one encounter, racking up seven points. Team India secured two wins and lost two matches, bagging six points so far to be at the third spot.

Chile are at the fourth rank with one win and three defeats, picking up five points while New Zealand are yet to bag a win, holding the wooden spoon in the standings with four points.

World Team Table Tennis Championships 2024 Points Table: Women's Team Standings

In the women's event, Team India have maintained their second rank with three wins and a loss, gathering seven valuable points. Their campaign started with a 2-3 loss to China. Later, they staged big wins over Hungary (3-2) and Uzbekistan (3-0).

In their most recent clash against Spain, Team India earned a 3-2 victory to retain their second rank in the tally.

China are currently leading the standings with four consecutive wins, bagging eight points in the Group 1 tally. China's wins have come against India by 3-2, Uzbekistan by 3-0, Spain by 3-0, and Hungary by 3-0.

Hungary are in the third position, having bagged two wins and lost two encounters while Spain have won two games and lost two, bagging five points, to be in the fourth slot. Uzbekistan have the wooden spoon with four successive defeats.