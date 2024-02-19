India’s women’s team beat Uzbekistan 3-0 at the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships 2024 at the Busan Exhibition and Convention Centre (BESCO) in South Korea on Monday, February 19.

The Indian women’s team, who have been in incredible form of late, have had a marvelous start to their tournament in Busan. The Indian paddlers almost stunned China in their first group-stage match and then went on to beat Hungary in a thrilling 3-2 victory.

Ayhika Mukherjee and Sreeja Akula, the stars from the match against China, were rested; instead, Diya Chitale and Archana Kamath started the proceedings alongside Manika Batra against Uzbekistan. All three paddlers displayed their incredible abilities and dispatched their opponents with ease to help India secure another win.

A closer look at the Indian women’s team’s tie against Uzbekistan at the World Team Table Tennis Championships 2024:

The tie began with India’s Archana Kamath taking on Uzbekistan’s Rimma Va Gufrano. Right from the outset of the first game, Kamath was seen dominating the rallies. The youngster from India held the lead right from the beginning, not allowing Gufrano a chance to fight back. Kamath secured the first game comfortably, winning 11-3. She continued to dominate the next two games and won the match with ease. The final scoreline was 11-3, 11-7, 11-6 in favor of Kamath.

The second match of India’s tie against Uzbekistan saw India’s veteran paddler, Manika Batra, face off against Markhabo Magdieva. Batra, who played a big hand in India’s victory against Hungary on Sunday, February 18, has been playing some phenomenal table tennis.

The 28-year-old built on her momentum from her previous matches and completely outplayed her opponent from Uzbekistan. The Indian paddler took the first game 11-7 and then went on to increase the intensity of the rallies, not allowing Magdieva to get her head into the game and leaving her flustered. Batra won the second game 11-4 before completely dominating the third set, winning it 11-1.

With India leading the tie 2-0, they needed just one win to secure a victory. Diya Chitale, who has been a part of the Indian contingent for a while now, was up against Uzbekistan’s Rozalina Khadjieva.

The 20-year-old Indian won the first set 11-6, but the next set saw Khadjieva fight back and secure the second game 12-10. The third game saw Chitale find her rhythm once again, and the youngster secured the game 11-4. She went on to wrap up the match by winning the fourth set 11-6, thereby handing India the win.

India now sits second in the group and will take on Spain in their next match on Tuesday, February 20.

Results

India 3-0 Uzbekistan

Archana Kamath 3-0 Rimma Va Gufrano (11-3, 11-7, 11-6)

Manika Batra 3-0 Markhabo Magdieva (11-7, 11-4, 11-1)

Diya Chitale 3-1 Rozalina Khadjieva (11-6, 10-12, 11-4, 11-6)