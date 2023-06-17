WTT Contender Lagos 2023: Results at the end of Day 5

Harmeet Desai was the lone star for India on Day 5 at the WTT Contender Lagos 2023. He defeated South Korea's Jang Woojin 11-13, 4-11, 7-11 to win the match comfortably and progress to the semis.

Manav Vikash Thakkar, on the other hand, lost to China's Xiang Peng with scores of 11-5, 10-12, 11-5, 7-11, 7-11. He was leading 2-1 after three games but lost the last couple of games to the Chinese paddler.

SAI Media @Media_SAI #TableTennis🏓



Amazing performance by



After knocking out No. seed, 's Woojin yesterday, WR 134 Harmeet beats WR 26, 's Xiang Peng 3-1 (11-7, 5-11, 11-7, 11-1) in QF to reach the final 4



Well done Mate & all the best for the SF

In women's singles, Archana Girish Kamath started her campaign on a positive note winning the first game. However, the Indian player couldn't hold on to her lead as she lost the next three games to crash out of the WTT Contender Lagos 2023.

Jeet Chandra & Snehit Suravajjula lost their men's double quarter-final match, while Sutirtha Mukherjee & Reeth Tennison lost their women's doubles QF match.

In mixed doubles, India's Diya Parag Chitale & Snehit Suravajjula lost to Manav Vikash Thakkar & Archana Girish Kamath. The final score of the quarter-final match read: 9-11, 3-11, 9-11.

In their semi-final match at the WTT Contender Lagos 2023, Manav Vikash Thakkar & Archana Girish Kamath were up against China's Xiang Peng & Liu Weishan. They lost the game 11-8, 10-12, 11-4, 7-11, 9-11 despite having a one-point lead early in the match.

WTT Contender Lagos 2023: Day 5 Results (Indians Only)

Here are the results from Day 5 of the WTT Contender Lagos 2023:

Men’s Singles - Round of 16

Jang Woojin (South Korea) lost to Harmeet Desai (India) 0-3

Score: 11-13, 4-11, 7-11

Manav Vikash Thakkar (India) lost to Xiang Peng (China) 2-3

Score: 11-5, 10-12, 11-5, 7-11, 7-11

Women’s Singles - Round of 16

Linda Bergström (Sweden) beat Archana Girish Kamath (India) 3-1

Score: 5-11, 12-10, 11-8, 11-6

Men's Doubles - Quarter Finals

Jeet Chandra & Snehit Suravajjula (India) lost to Xiang Peng & Yuan Licen (China) 0-3

Score: 4-11, 4-11, 3-11

Women’s Doubles - Quarter Finals

Liu Weishan & Fan Siqi (China) beat Sutirtha Mukherjee & Reeth Tennison (India) 3-0

Score: WO (Walkover)

Mixed Doubles - Quarter-Final

Diya Parag Chitale & Snehit Suravajjula (India) lost to Manav Vikash Thakkar & Archana Girish Kamath (India) 0-3

Score: 9-11, 3-11, 9-11

Mixed Doubles - Semi-Final

Manav Vikash Thakkar & Archana Girish Kamath (India) beat Xiang Peng & Liu Weishan (China) 2-3

Score: 11-8, 10-12, 11-4, 7-11, 9-11

