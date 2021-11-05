World Table Tennis Contender Lasko (Slovenia): Manika Batra and Archana Kamath duo through to semis

The women's doubles duo of Manika Batra and Archana Kamath pulled off a thriller to outhussle the French duo of Lucie Gauthier and Audrey Zarif. The final result read 3-2 (11-6, 8-11, 11-8, 8-11, 11-6) in the mixed doubles last-eight match.

The Indian table tennis duo cruised through to the semifinals of the the World Table Tennis (WTT) Contender Lasko (Slovenia) on Friday.

Meanwhile, Archana Kamath alongside Manav Thakkar outpowered Qian Yang and Dillon Chambers of Australia in straight games. The scoreline read 3-0 (11-8, 11-7, 11-4) in mixed doubles to secure a semi-final berth at the ongoing tournament.

India_AllSports @India_AllSports Table Tennis: WWT Contender tournament Lasko Update:

Archana Kamath & Manav Thakkar are through to Mixed Doubles Semis with 3-0 win.

Archana Kamath & Manika Batra are through to Women's Doubles Semis with 3-2 win. Table Tennis: WWT Contender tournament Lasko Update: Archana Kamath & Manav Thakkar are through to Mixed Doubles Semis with 3-0 win. Archana Kamath & Manika Batra are through to Women's Doubles Semis with 3-2 win. https://t.co/7I14uO2uTE

It was a huge blow when Wang Chuqin and Wang Yidi of China overwhelmed the Indian duo of G. Sathiyan and Manika Batra in straight sets. The result was 14-12, 11-0, 11-6 in the mixed doubles round of 16 match.

Manika Batra and other Indian paddler's performances at the World Table Tennis Contender Lasko

Veteran Indian paddler Sharath Kamal suffered defeat at the hands of Yuto Kizukuri of Japan with a 12-10, 7-11, 11-7, 11-2 scoreline. The clash was a round of 32 encounter.

Ace paddler Sathiyan Gnanasekaran bagged an comfortable 3-1 (11-8, 8-11, 11-4, 11-9) victory against Alberto Mino of Ecuador in the men's singles clash.

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran @sathiyantt



Next will face Jon Persson in the last 16 tomorrow.



Unfortunately lost out in Mixed Doubles round of 16 to a very strong Chinese pair.



#sathiyantt #tabletennis #sports Good start here in WTT Contender Lasko (Slovenia) as I overcame Alberto Mino 3-1 in Men Singles Round of 32.Next will face Jon Persson in the last 16 tomorrow.Unfortunately lost out in Mixed Doubles round of 16 to a very strong Chinese pair. Good start here in WTT Contender Lasko (Slovenia) as I overcame Alberto Mino 3-1 in Men Singles Round of 32.Next will face Jon Persson in the last 16 tomorrow.Unfortunately lost out in Mixed Doubles round of 16 to a very strong Chinese pair.#sathiyantt #tabletennis #sports https://t.co/f6gyGTiEQz

S. Snehit and Jeet Chandra went down fighting against Robin Devos and Florent Lambiet of Belgium 11-4, 8-11, 11-4, 11-8 in the men's doubles round of 16 match.

In another upset for the Indian duo, Sharath Kamal and Manav Thakkar went down fighting against the French duo of Vincent Picard and Bastian Rembert. The result was 11-8, 11-6, 11-8.

Top Indian paddler Manika Batra made it through to the round of 16 match outpowering Tatiana Kukulkova of Slovakia in the women's singles clash. It was a closely fought contest with the result reading 11-8, 11-4, 15-17, 6-11, 15-13.

17-year-old Archana Kamath suffered defeat 1-3 (11-8, 9-11, 11-6, 14-12) at the hands of Barbora Balazova of Slovakia in the round of 32 match. Another Indian who was ousted in the round of 16 women's singles match is Sreeja Akula. Sreeja went down fighting against Yana Naskova of Russia in a five setter 11-9, 7-11, 13-11, 2-11, 11-9.

Meanwhile, women's doubles duo Archana Kamath and Manika Batra were outhussled by Elizabet Abraamian and Yana Naskova of Russia. The final scoreline read 11-8, 11-3, 11-4.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Also read: WTT Contender Tunis 2021: Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Harmeet Desai clinch men's doubles title

Edited by Diptanil Roy