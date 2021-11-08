WTT Contender: Manika Batra and Archana Kamath win doubles title in Lasko

India’s Manika Batra and Archana Kamath won their first major title as a pair by winning the women’s double at WTT Contender Lasko in Slovenia on Sunday.

Manika Batra and Archana Kamath defeated Melanie Adriana Diaz and Melanie Diaz of Puerto Rico 11-3, 11-8, 12-10 to clinch the title. The World No. 36 saved four game points in the third set against the 23-ranked duo to seal the match.

“I am very happy to have won this title…it was fun playing throughout as I always enjoy playing doubles with Manika Di. She is playing really well and has a very strong presence on the table which allows me to play freely,” Archana was quoted by PTI as saying.

Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher congratulated the duo for winning the gold medal. He took to Twitter to extend his wishes.

"Congratulations @manikabatra_TT and #ArchanaKamath for winning the women's doubles title at the World Table Tennis Contender 2021 in Slovenia! Jai Ho and Jai Hind!!" Anupam Kher wrote.

Earlier on Saturday, Manika Batra and Archana Kamath pulled off a major upset after they defeated top seed Liu Weishan and Wang Yidi of China in the semifinals.

Manika Batra wins bronze in women’s singles

Manika Batra, however, could not make it to the final and settled for bronze. The Indian paddler won bronze in the WTT Contender after losing to Wang Yidi of China 2-4 in the semifinals on Saturday.

Playing at Table 1 of Sports Hall Tri Lilije, the Chinese paddler advanced to the gold medal match by defeating Manika Batra 11-7, 7-11, 13-11, 10-13, 11-7, 11-5.

Earlier on Friday, Manika Batra progressed to the quarter-finals of the women’s singles of the WTT Contender competition after thrashing Daria Trigolos 3-1 by 11-6, 8-11, 11-4 in the pre-quarterfinals.

