WTT Contender Tunis 2021: Sathiyan, Harmeet Desai enter men's doubles final after inspiring comeback

Indian table tennis men’s doubles pair G Sathiyan and Harmeet Desai entered the WTT Contender Tunis 2021 final. They beat Nando Ecseki and Adam Szudi 3-2 on Friday.

Sathiyan and Harmeet made a brilliant comeback to register a victory and confirm a medal for India. The pair came from behind and got the better of the Hungarian pair 8-11, 12-14, 11-9, 11-8, 11-9 in the semi-final clash.

World Table Tennis @WTTGlobal



🇮🇳 Indian duo Harmeet Desai & Sathiyan Gnanasekaran comes back from 0-2 down to beat 🇭🇺 Hungarian pair Nandor Ecseki & Adam Szudi 3-2 to reach



#WTT #TableTennis #PingPong Everyone loves a great comeback! 👏👏👏🇮🇳 Indian duo Harmeet Desai & Sathiyan Gnanasekaran comes back from 0-2 down to beat 🇭🇺 Hungarian pair Nandor Ecseki & Adam Szudi 3-2 to reach #WTT Tunis Final! Everyone loves a great comeback! 👏👏👏🇮🇳 Indian duo Harmeet Desai & Sathiyan Gnanasekaran comes back from 0-2 down to beat 🇭🇺 Hungarian pair Nandor Ecseki & Adam Szudi 3-2 to reach #WTTTunis Final! #WTT #TableTennis #PingPong https://t.co/uf9IMVcVBF

The Indian duo will face Alexandra Cassin and Emmanual Lebesson of France in the finals on Saturday.

Sathiyan lose men’s singles quarterfinal clash at the WTT Contender

While it was a good showing in the men’s doubles fixture for Sathiyan, he lost his men’s singles match. He suffered a straight 3-0 loss against Germany's Dang Qiu.

He also lost the mixed doubles semi-final clash. Sathiya and Manika Batra took on the French combination of Emmanual Lebesson and Jia Nan Yuan in a closely fought last four clash.

SAI Media @Media_SAI



The duo beat Hungary's 🇭🇺 Ecseki / Szudi 3️⃣-2️⃣ to reach final of WTT Contender Tunis 2021. They will play the final on 30 Oct



XD pair MD pair 🏓🏓 @sathiyantt @HarmeetDesai storms into FINAL!!🔥The duo beat Hungary's 🇭🇺 Ecseki / Szudi 3️⃣-2️⃣ to reach final of WTT Contender Tunis 2021. They will play the final on 30 OctXD pair @manikabatra_TT / Sathiyan go down 2-3 against France's 🇫🇷 Yuan / Lebesson in SF MD pair 🏓🏓 @sathiyantt / @HarmeetDesai storms into FINAL!!🔥The duo beat Hungary's 🇭🇺 Ecseki / Szudi 3️⃣-2️⃣ to reach final of WTT Contender Tunis 2021. They will play the final on 30 OctXD pair @manikabatra_TT/ Sathiyan go down 2-3 against France's 🇫🇷 Yuan / Lebesson in SF https://t.co/vMb8ZuDZ7M

Sathiyan and Manika cruised to a two game lead but lost momentum conceding the match 11-7 11-9 6-11 9-11 9-11.

Meanwhile, India’s veteran paddler Sharath Kamal had a disappointing outing in Tunis. He bowed out in the opening round against Brazil’s Vitor Ishiy 3-2.

Other men’s singles players Manav Thakkar, Snehit Suravajjula, Mudit Dani and Harmeet Desai failed to qualify for the main draws.

Indian women paddlers also disappointed at the WTT Contender competition.

Country’s top-ranked player Manika Batra exited in her opening match against Germany’s Nina Mittelham 3-1.

Selena Selvakumar was also knocked out in round of 32. She lost against Dina Meshref of Egypt.

Madhurika Patkar and Ananya Basak received a bye in their first round of qualification. However, both of them failed to qualify for the main draws.

Read: Bhavina Patel elated to realize two dreams in a short span

ALSO READ Article Continues below

While Madhurika lost to Christina Kallberg of Sweden 3-1 in round 3, Ananya was knocked out in the second round.

Edited by Aditya Singh