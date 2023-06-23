WTT Contender Tunis 2023: Results at the end of Day 3

The WTT Contender Tunis 2023 has entered an intense phase as players from around the world battle for a coveted spot in the next round. The competition has been nothing short of thrilling, with surprising outcomes and exceptional performances on display.

In the men's singles category, Sun Wen of China faced a formidable challenge from Sathiyan Gnanasekaran of India. After a gruelling five-set battle, Sun Wen emerged victorious, securing his passage to the next round at the WTT Contender Tunis 2023.

Meanwhile, Lim Jonghoon from South Korea went through a closely-fought match against Harmeet Desai of India. In a stunning turn of events, Desai managed to clinch the victory, sealing his spot in the next round at the WTT Contender Tunis 2023.

India's veteran, Sharath Kamal Achanta, competed against Huang Yan-Cheng of South Korea in the men's singles division. Unfortunately, Achanta was defeated by his adversary, ending his campaign in WTT Contender Tunis.

An intense match between Manika Batra of India and Li Yu-Jhun of Taiwan was seen in the women's singles division. Both players displayed exceptional skill and tenacity as the match was played out over the course of an exhilarating five-set showdown. Li Yu-Jhun ultimately triumphed, guaranteeing her advancement to the following stage.

A thrilling match between Manav Vikash Thakkar/Manush Utpalbhai Shah of India and Lin Shidong/Yuan Licen of China took place in the men's doubles division. The Indian pair prevailed in a nail-biting five-set match to advance to the next round in WTT Contender Tunis 2023.

Sharath Kamal Achanta, who had previously competed in the men's singles division, experienced disappointment in the men's singles category. They put up a brave fight against the Swedish team of Mattias Falck and Anton Kallberg, with the assistance of his partner Harmeet Desai. Achanta and Desai's campaign came to an end after they failed to win despite their best efforts.

Li Yake/Wang Xiaotong of China presented Sreeja Akula/Diya Chitale of India with a formidable challenge in the women's doubles division. The Indian team tried their hardest, but they were unable to defeat their opponents, ending their participation in the WTT Contender Tunis.

The American women's doubles team of Amy Wang and Rachel Sung also experienced failure. Ayhika Mukherjee and Sutirtha Mukherjee, a formidable Indian duo, were encountered by them and displayed exceptional skill and coordination. The Indian team won and moved on to the next round.

As Day 3 of the WTT Contender Tunis 2023 came to a close, several players bid farewell to the tournament, while others triumphantly moved forward. The competition continues to intensify, promising even more thrilling matches in the days to come at the WTT Contender Tunis 2023.

WTT Contender Tunis 2023: Day 3 Results (Indians Only)

Here are the results from Day 3 of the WTT Contender Tunis 2023:

Men's Singles - Round of 32

Sun Wen (China) beat Sathiyan Gnanasekaran (India) 3-2

Score: 6-11, 7-11, 11-6, 11-5, 11-6

Lim Jonghoon (South Korean) lost to Harmeet Desai (India) 2-3

Score: 9-11, 11-7, 11-7, 7-11, 9-11

Sharath Kamal Achanta (India) lost to Huang Yan-Cheng (South Korean) 0-3

Score: 7-11, 11-13, 5-11

Women's Singles - Round of 32

Manika Batra (India) lost to Li Yu-Jhun (Taiwan) 2-3

Scores: 13-11, 8-11, 3-11, 11-9, 8-11

Miyuu Kihara (Japan) beat Diya Parag Chitale (India) 3-1

Score: 9-11, 11-7, 11-2, 11-1

Sreeja Akula (India) lost to Huang Yi-hua (Taiwan) 2-3

Score: 11-6, 4-11, 11-5, 2-11, 7-11

Ayhika Mukherjee (India) beat Wang Xiaotong (China)

Score: 11-8, 11-3, 11-2

Men's Doubles - Round of 16

Manav Vikash Thakkar/Manush Utpalbhai Shah (India) beat Lin Shidong/Yuan Licen (China) 3-2

Score: 14-12,12-14,10-12,11-6,14-12

Mattias Falck/Anton Kallberg (Sweden) beat Sharath Kamal Achanta/Harmeet Desai (India) 3-1

Score: 11-9, 2-11, 11-7, 13-11

Women's Doubles - Round of 16

Sreeja Akula/Diya Chitale (India) lost to Li Yake/Wang Xiaotong (China) 0-3

Score: 7-11, 9-11, 8-11

Amy Wang/Rachel Sung (United States of America) lost to Ayhika Mukherjee/Sutirtha Mukherjee (India) 1-3

Score: 5-11, 8-11, 12-10, 4-11

Mixed Doubles - Round of 16

Malissa Nasri/Abdelbasset Chaichi (Algeria) lost to Sathiyan Gnanasekaran/Manika Batra (India) 0-3

Score: 3-11, 3-11, 6-11

