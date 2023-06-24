WTT Contender Tunis 2023: Results at the end of Day 4

The WTT Contender Tunis 2023 event has reached an exciting stage, with intense matches and riveting performances enthralling table tennis fans at Tunisia's Salle Omnisport de Rades. Day 4 saw some good matches as players from various countries competed for a chance to advance further in the tournament.

Harmeet Desai represented India in the men's singles Round of 16, but he was up against China's Liang Yanning. Despite a valiant effort, Desai was unable to secure a victory, losing the match in straight sets.

The men's doubles quarterfinals featured an impressive display of skill and perseverance. Xiang Peng and Cao Yei of China faced Manav Thakkar and Manush Utpalbhai Shah. The Indian pair showed tenacity and triumphed after an exciting five-set battle in a closely contested match, securing their place in the next round.

Ayhika Mukherjee represented India in the women's singles Round of 16, but she was up against a tough opponent in Japan's Miyu Nagasaki. Mukherjee was unable to defeat the strong Japanese player, and she was eliminated from the tournament.

The women's doubles quarterfinal featured an exciting match between Chen Szu-Yu and Huang Yi-Hua of Chinese Taipei and Ayhika Mukherjee and Sutirtha Mukherjee of India.

The game featured an exciting exchange of shots and strategies. Finally, the Indian pair showed great tenacity and skill to secure a hard-fought victory and advance to the next round.

The WTT Contender Tunis 2023 continues to provide thrilling badminton action as the competition progresses. Spectators are looking forward to the upcoming matches, in which players from various countries will compete for glory and a chance to win the coveted title.

In the mixed doubles quarterfinals, Cedric Meissner and Yuan Wan from Germany faced a formidable challenge from the dynamic Indian duo of Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra. The Indian pair triumphed in this match.

Unfortunately, in the semifinals, the Indian pair was unable to overcome Hin Yubin and Lim Jonghoon from South Korea, ending their impressive run in the tournament.

The tournament has seen a mix of unexpected outcomes and exceptional performances, demonstrating the immense talent and dedication of the participants. The remaining matches promise to provide even more excitement and high-intensity battles as the race for victory heats up.

WTT Contender Tunis 2023: Day 4 Results (Indians Only)

Men's Singles - Round of 16

Harmeet Desai (India) lost to Liang Yanning (China) 0-3

Scores: 5-11, 6-11, 5-11

Men's Doubles - Quarterfinal

Xiang Peng/Cao Yei (China) lost to Manav Thakkar/Manush Utpalbhai Shah (India) 2-3

Scores: 9-11, 7-11, 11-3, 11-7, 2-11

Women's Singles - Round of 16

Ayhika Mukherjee (India) lost to Miyu Nagasaki (Japan) 0-3

Scores: 5-11, 9-11, 10-12

Women's Doubles - Quarterfinal

Chen Szu-Yu/Huang Yi-Hua (Chinese Taipei) lost to Ayhika Mukherjee/Sutirtha Mukherjee (India) 2-3

Scores: 12-10, 8-11, 11-8, 5-11, 7-11

Mixed Doubles - Quarterfinals

Cedric Meissner/Yuan Wan (Germany) lost to Sathiyan Gnanasekaran/Manika Batra (India) 0-3

Scores: 8-11, 3-11, 8-11

Mixed Doubles - Semi Finals

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran/Manika Batra (India) lost to Hin Yubin/Lim Jonghoon (South Korea)

Scores: 7-11, 8-11, 9-11

