WTT Contender Tunis 2023: Results at the end of Day 5

The WTT Contender Tunis 2023 badminton tournament has reached a thrilling stage, captivating fans at Tunisia's Salle Omnisport de Rades with intense matches and captivating performances. Day 5 saw some tense battles as players from various countries competed for a chance to advance further in the tournament.

Unfortunately for the Indian contingent, the men's doubles team fell short, but the women's team have progressed to the finals.

Manav Thakkar and Manush Utpalbhai Shah demonstrated their skill on the court in the Men's doubles semifinal. Cho Seungmin and Cho Daeseong presented a formidable challenge due to their superior abilities and seamless coordination.

#WTTTunis #Tabletennis Manav Thakkar/Utppal Shah lose to Seungmin/Daeseong in straight sets (0-3) in the SFs. The Indian pair after a poor start came back hard in the 2nd (12-14) and pulled things back in the 3rd from (3-6) to (7-8).

Despite their best efforts, the Indian team was unable to defeat the Korean team and ultimately lost. India's participation in the men's doubles division came to an end as a result of the defeat.

Meanwhile, Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee successfully represented India in the Women's doubles semifinal. They faced off against South Korea's Shin Yubin and Jeon Jihee. Both pairs displayed exceptional talent and competed fiercely for every point as the match progressed.

Ayhika Mukherjee and Sutirtha Mukherjee beat World Championships runners-up and Number one seeds Jihee and Yubin from South Korea in a five game thriller at the WTT Tunis Contender semi-finals!



Into the final in some fasion. 🤩



Ayhika Mukherjee and Sutirtha Mukherjee beat World Championships runners-up and Number one seeds Jihee and Yubin from South Korea in a five game thriller at the WTT Tunis Contender semi-finals!

In an intense contest, the Indian pair prevailed over South Korean opponents with a scoreline of 7-11, 11-9, 11-9, 7-11, 11-9.

The WTT Contender Tunis 2023 has been an exhilarating badminton tournament filled with intense matches and breathtaking performances. Unfortunately, the men's team were unable to secure victories in the semifinals.

However, their performances in the WTT Contender Tunis 2023 provided aspiring badminton players with an admirable example through their tenacity, talent, and sportsmanship.

It will be interesting to witness whether Sutirtha and Ayhika will be able to overcome the challenge of Japan's Miu Hirano and Miyu Nagasaki in the final.

WTT Contender Tunis 2023: Day 5 Results (Indians Only)

Men's Doubles: Semifinals

Manav Thakkar/Manush Utpalbhai Shah (India) lost to Cho Seungmin/Cho Daeseong (South Korea) 0-3

Score: 3-11, 12-14, 7-11

Women's Doubles: Semifinals

Sutirtha Mukherjee/Ayhika Mukherjee (India) beat Shin Jeon/ Jeon Shin (South Korea) 3-2

Score: 7-11, 11-9, 11-9, 7-11, 11-9

