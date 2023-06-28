WTT Contender Zagreb 2023: Results at the end of Day 2

The WTT Contender Zagreb continued to captivate table tennis enthusiasts with its exhilarating matches and impressive displays of skill. The second day concluded with several players advancing to the next round, while others faced elimination, adding to the excitement and suspense of the tournament.

In the Men's Singles Qualifying Round 2, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran from India showcased his prowess but fell short against a formidable opponent. Unfortunately, Vladislav Ursu was also unable to secure a victory, bringing an end to his journey in the tournament.

The Women's Singles Qualifying Round 2 saw some intense battles. Ayhika Mukherjee displayed her determination and fought valiantly but couldn't overcome her opponent's relentless performance. On the other hand, Sutirtha Mukherjee demonstrated her exceptional skills and emerged victorious, securing a well-deserved spot in the next round.

The Men's Singles Qualifying Round 3 witnessed Lilian Bardet from France deliver an outstanding performance, outplaying his Indian counterpart, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran. Meanwhile, Jules Rolland displayed his dominance, overpowering Manav Vikash Thakkar in a straight-set victory.

Lea Rakovac from Croatia exhibited her talent and tenacity in the Women's Singles Qualifying Round 2, triumphing over Ayhika Mukherjee. In another exciting match, Sutirtha Mukherjee continued her winning streak, showcasing her resilience and skill to defeat Sofia-Xuan Zhang from Spain.

Harmeet Desai, Xue Fei, Reeth Tennison, and Ivana Malobabic faced tough challenges, unfortunately succumbing to their opponents, thus concluding their journey in the tournament.

In the Men's Doubles Qualifying Round 1, the dynamic duo of Manav Thakkar and Manush Utpalbhai Shah displayed remarkable teamwork, securing a convincing victory and advancing to the next stage.

As the tournament progresses, the intensity rises, and the competition becomes fiercer. The WTT Contender Zagreb promises more exhilarating matches as the remaining players vie for glory and strive to make their mark in the world of table tennis.

WTT Contender Zagreb 2023: Day 2 Results (Indians Only)

Vladislav Ursu lost to Sathiyan Gnanasekaran

Scores: 9-11, 6-11, 9-11

Sutirtha Mukherjee beat Zauresh Akasheva

Scores: 11-6, 12-10, 11-3

Lilian Bardet (France) beat Sathiyan Gnanasekaran (India)

Scores: 14-12, 11-9, 9-11, 11-15

Manav Vikash Thakkar lost to Jules Rolland 0-3

Scores: 9-11, 3-11, 2-11

Lea Rakovac (Croatia) beat Ayhika Mukherjee (India) 3-0

Scores: 11-9, 11-5, 11-7

Sutirtha Mukherjee (India) beat Sofia-Xuan Zhang (Spain) 3-1

Scores: 4-11, 11-5, 11-3, 15-13

Harmeet Desai lost to Vitor Ishiy 0-3

Scores: 1-11, 8-11, 9-11

Xue Fei lost to Manush Utpalbhai Shah

Scores: 8-11, 4-11, 11-8, 11-5, 9-11

Reeth Tennison (India) lost to Sreeja Akula (India)

Scores: 6-11, 11-9, 9-11, 5-11

Ayhika Mukherjee (India) beat Ivana Malobabic (Croatia) 3-2

Scores: 11-4, 3-11, 11-5, 8-11, 11-3

Manav Thakkar / Manush Utpalbhai Shah beat Akhyar / Ismail 3-0

Scores: 11-4, 11-2, 11-3

