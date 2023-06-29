WTT Contender Zagreb : Results at the end of Day 3

The WTT Contender Zagreb 2023 tournament continued its thrilling action on Day 3 at Zagreb's renowned Dom Sportova. With standout performances in the Men's singles, Women's singles, and Men's doubles events, the Indian contingent demonstrated their tenacity and skill.

Manush Utpalbhai Shah represented India against Hong Kong's Lam Siu Hang in a thrilling match. Despite a valiant effort, Shah was defeated 1-3 in a closely contested match. The results were 11-7, 9-11, 11-13, and 9-11. Throughout the match, Shah demonstrated great resilience and demonstrated his abilities, leaving a lasting impression.

Sutirtha Mukherjee, the talented Indian player, faced off against Zhu Chengzhu, a formidable opponent. Mukherjee demonstrated her fighting spirit by staging an incredible comeback after losing the first two sets. She secured a thrilling 3-2 victory with scores of 1-11, 10-12, 12-10, 11-6, and 11-9. Mukherjee's determination and ability to rise above adversity earned her a spot in the next round.

Sreeja Akula, another Indian competitor in the Women's singles, faced a tough challenge from South Korean Lee Eunhye. The game was a close one, with both players showcasing their abilities. However, Akula was narrowly defeated by Lee Eunhye, who won with a 3-2 score (7-11, 11-9, 4-11, 11-4, 11-5). Throughout the match, Akula's efforts and performance demonstrated her potential as a rising star in the sport.

The Indian duo of Manav Vikash Thakkar and Manush Utpalbhai Shah outperformed Aidos Kenzhigulov and Taiwo Mati. Thakkar and Shah demonstrated exceptional coordination and skills as they won the qualifying round with a final scoreline of 11-8, 9-11, 11-3, 11-4. Their outstanding performance undoubtedly demonstrated their talent and determination to succeed.

The Indian contingent put on a thrilling performance on Day 2 of the WTT Contender Zagreb 2023. Despite the mixed results, the Indian players displayed tenacity, determination, and impressive skills on the table.

WTT Contender Zagreb 2023: Day 3 Results (Indians Only)

Men's Singles - Qualifying Round 4:

Manush Utpalbhai Shah (India) lost to Lam Siu Hang (Hong Kong) 1-3

Scores: 11-7, 9-11, 11-13, 9-11

Women's Singles - Qualifying Round 3:

Sutirtha Mukherjee (India) defeated Zhu Chengzhu (Hong Kong) 3-2

Scores: 1-11, 10-12, 12-10, 11-6, 11-9

Lee Eunhye (South Korea) defeated Sreeja Akula (India) 3-2

Scores: 7-11, 11-9, 4-11, 11-4, 11-5

Men's Doubles - Qualifying Round 2:

Manav Vikash Thakkar/Manush Utpalbhai Shah (India) defeated Aidos Kenzhigulov (Kazakhstan)/Taiwo Mati (Nigeria)

Scores: 11-8, 9-11, 11-3, 11-4

