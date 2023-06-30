WTT Contender Zagreb: Results at the end of Day 4

The thrilling WTT Contender Zagreb 2023 continued to enthrall table tennis fans on Day 3 at the prestigious Dom Sportova, Zagreb, Croatia. The action-packed day featured outstanding performances by Indian players as they faced formidable opponents in their pursuit of victory. Let's take a look at the thrilling outcomes of the matches involving Indian athletes.

Lilian Bardet of France performed admirably in the Men's Singles Round of 32 but fell short against the seasoned Indian player Sharath Kamal Achanta. Achanta won a thrilling five-set battle, securing his place in the next round. Bardet's tournament run came to an end, but his valiant effort against a tough opponent deserves to be recognized.

In the Women's Singles Round of 32, Indian player Manika Batra demonstrated her exceptional abilities against Croatian player Hana Arapovic. Batra defeated her opponent in a hard-fought match, advancing to the next round with unwavering determination.

Batra's consistency and strategic play were crucial in her well-deserved victory. Unfortunately for Arapovic, her tournament journey came to an end here, but her performances were marked by tenacity and talent.

Manika Batra demonstrated her prowess once more in another Women's Singles Round of 32 match, this time against Yang Ha Eun of South Korea. Despite Yang's intimidating presence, Batra dominated the table, winning in straight sets. Batra's victory solidifies her position in the tournament, while Yang exits.

In the Men's Doubles Round of 16, Manav Thakkar and Manush Shah of India faced Croatia's Ivor Ban and Borna Petek in a thrilling battle. Thakkar and Shah showed remarkable fortitude after dropping the first two sets. They advanced to the next round after making an incredible comeback in a thrilling five-set match. Ban and Petek fought valiantly but were ultimately defeated by the formidable Indian duo.

However, the Indian contingent's journey was not without incident. Sharath Kamal Achanta and Harmeet Desai faced a formidable challenge from Lin Gaoyuan and Liang Jingkun of China. Despite their best efforts, the Indian duo were defeated by their opponents' superior skills.

As the WTT Contender Zagreb 2023 progresses, the competition heats up. Indian players have proven their worth on the international stage, with Manika Batra leading the way with impressive wins in the Women's Singles category. The remaining Indian athletes are determined to make a name for themselves and push further in their respective events, vying for the coveted title and a piece of the glory.

Table tennis fans' enthusiasm grows with each passing day as they witness thrilling matches and memorable performances. Dom Sportova in Zagreb provides the ideal setting for this intense competition, with an electric atmosphere that fuels the players' determination. As Day 3 comes to a close, excitement grows for the upcoming matches, which promise even more excitement, intensity, and drama.

WTT Contender Zagreb 2023: Day 3 Results (Indians Only)

Men's Singles - Round of 32

Lilian Bardet (France) lost to Sharath Kamal Achanta (India) 2-3

Scores: 11-9, 5-11, 11-7, 8-11, 7-11

Women's Singles - Round of 32

Manika Batra (India) beat Hana Arapovic (Croatia) 3-1

Scores: 6-11, 11-6, 11-3, 11-1

Yang Ha Eun (South Korea) beat Sutirtha Mukherjee (India) 3-0

Scores: 11-5, 11-5, 11-6

Men's Doubles - Round of 16

Manav Thakkar / Manush Shah (India) beat Ivor Ban / Borna Petek (Croatia) 3-2

Scores: 5-11, 7-11, 13-11, 11-6, 11-4

Sharath Kamal Achanta / Harmeet Desai (India) lost to Lin Gaoyuan / Liang Jingkun (China)

Scores: 11-13, 5-11, 4-11

