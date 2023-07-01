WTT Contender Zagreb : Results at the end of Day 5

The fifth day of the WTT Contender Zagreb saw intense table tennis matches, with players from various countries competing for victory. Unfortunately, the Indian contingent had a difficult day as they faced difficult opponents and ultimately lost their respective matches.

In the Men's Singles Round of 16, seasoned Indian player Sharath Kamal Achanta faced skilled Chinese player Lin Shidong. Despite his best efforts, Sharath Kamal was unable to overcome the formidable Chinese player, who won 3-0 in a dominant display of table tennis prowess.

Similarly, in the Women's Singles Round of 16, Manika Batra represented India against South Korea's talented Shin Yubin. Manika fought bravely, but she was unable to match her opponent's exceptional abilities. Shin Yubin won the match 3-0, demonstrating her prowess on the table.

Manav Thakkar and Manush Shah of India faced the formidable Chilean duo of Nicolas Burgos and Gustavo Gomez in the Men's Doubles Quarterfinal. Despite putting up a valiant fight, the Indian pair were unable to overcome their opponents' superior performance. Nicolas and Gustavo won 3-1 and advanced to the next round of the tournament.

Although the Indian players did not win on this particular day, their participation and effort deserve to be recognized. They demonstrated sportsmanship by fighting hard against tough opponents, demonstrating their dedication to the sport.

As the tournament progresses, the Indian team will try to recover and regain momentum in the upcoming matches. They have previously demonstrated their abilities and will undoubtedly strive to showcase their abilities and make their country proud.

WTT Contender Zagreb 2023: Day 5 Results (Indians Only)

Men's Singles - Round of 16

Lin Shidong (China) beat Sharath Kamal Achanta (India) 3-0

Scores: 11-6, 11-7, 11-5

Women's Singles - Round of 16

Manika Batra (India) lost to Shin Yubin (South Korea) 0-3

Scores: 11-13, 5-11, 14-16

Men's Doubles - Quarterfinal

Nicolas Burgos/Gustavo Gomez (Chile) beat Manav Thakkar/Manush Shah (India) 3-1

Scores: 9-11, 11-3, 11-3, 11-5

