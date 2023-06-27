WTT Contender Zagreb 2023, the 11th event in the World Table Tennis (WTT) series and the sixth Contender series event of the year, kicked off in Zagreb, Croatia. The tournament, which got underway on June 26, features a total of 32 singles players, 16 doubles teams, and eight mixed doubles pairs, all vying for valuable ranking points.

On the first day of the competition, several exciting matches took place, which tested the talent and skill of the participants. Players from different countries went head-to-head in intense battles, aiming to secure their spots in the next rounds of the tournament.

In the Men's Singles Qualifying Round 1, Vladislav Ursu from Romania faced off against Sanil Shetty from India. Ursu displayed remarkable technique and determination, eventually emerging victorious in a hard-fought contest.

Another compelling match unfolded between Manav Vikash Thakkar from India and Jordy Piccolin from Italy in the Men's Singles Qualifying Round 2. Thakkar demonstrated great composure and skill, prevailing over his opponent and advancing to the next stage of the competition.

Felix Wetzel from Malta faced a tough challenge against Manush Utpalbhai Shah from India. Despite giving his best effort, Wetzel was unable to overcome Shah's formidable performance and bowed out of the tournament.

Harmeet Desai, representing India, showcased his prowess on the table tennis court in a gripping match against Ivor Ban from Croatia. With skilful strokes and strategic play, Desai secured an important victory, ensuring his progression to the next round.

In the Women's Singles Qualifying Round 1, players from different nations showcased their talent and determination. Cheng Pusyuan from Taipei Chinese and Sreeja Akula from India engaged in an intense battle, with Cheng ultimately prevailing.

Ser Lin Qian from Singapore faced a tough challenge against Reeth Tennison from India. Both players displayed exceptional skill and fighting spirit, making the match a thrilling encounter. However, Tennison emerged victorious after a hard-fought contest.

Diya Chitale from India delivered an impressive performance against Aikaterini Toliou from Greece, dominating the match with her skills and securing a well-deserved victory.

The first day of WTT Contender Zagreb 2023 provided fans with gripping matches and intense displays of talent and sportsmanship. As the tournament progresses, players from around the world will continue to showcase their skills and compete for the coveted ranking points on offer. Table tennis enthusiasts eagerly await the upcoming matches as the competition unfolds in Zagreb, Croatia.

WTT Contender Zagreb 2023: Day 1 Results (Indians Only)

Men's Singles Qualifying Round 1:

Vladislav Ursu (Romania) beat Sanil Shetty (India) 3-1

Scores: 11-8, 11-9, 10-12, 11-6

Men's Singles Qualifying Round 2:

Manav Vikash Thakkar (India) beat Jordy Piccolin (Italy) 3-0

Scores: 11-9, 11-9, 11-5

Felix Wetzel (Malta) lost to Manush Utpalbhai Shah (India) 1-3

Scores: 6-11, 5-11, 11-7, 4-11

Harmeet Desai (India) beat Ivor Ban (Croatia) 3-1

Scores: 12-10, 9-11, 11-7, 11-7

Women's Singles Qualifying Round 1:

Cheng Pusyuan (Taipei Chinese) beat Sreeja Akula (India) 1-3

Scores: 5-11, 11-7, 12-14, 8-11

Ser Lin Qian (Singapore) lost to Reeth Tennison (India) 2-3

Scores: 3-11, 11-6, 8-11, 11-4, 6-11

Diya Chitale (India) beat Aikaterini Toliou (Greece) 3-0

Scores: 12-10, 11-5, 11-4

