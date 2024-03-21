WTT Feeder Beirut 2024: Results at the end of Day 2

The Indian contingent had a mixed day on Day 2 of the WTT Feeder Beirut 2024 at the Al Kawthar Secondary School, Beirut, in Lebanon.

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran had a lot to cheer for as he defeated Harmeet Desai in the Round of 16 after which he got the better of Brazil’s Eric Jouti in the quarterfinals.

In the semi-finals, Gnanasekaran will next be up against Chuang Chih-Yuan, who got the better of Manush Utpalbhai Shah.

In the women’s singles category, Archana Girish Kamath beat Diya Parag Chitale in straight games but lost to Doo Hoi Kem in the quarterfinals.

In men’s doubles, Manush Utpalbhai Shah and Manav Vikas Thakkar will face Jorge Campos and Andy Pereira in the final.

The pair of Ayhika Mukherjee and Poymantee Baisya, and Sreeja Akula and Diya Parag Chitale advanced to the semis but failed to make the cut for the final.

WTT Feeder Beirut: Day 2 Results (Indians Only)

Men’s singles

Manush Utpalbhai Shah lost to Chuang Chih-Yuan 1-3 (7-11, 10-12, 11-8, 7-11)

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran beat Harmeet Desai 3-1 (15-13, 6-11, 11-8, 13-11)

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran beat Eric Jouti 3-0 (11-4, 11-3, 11-4)

Women’s singles

Archana Girish Kamath beat Diya Parag Chitale 3-0 (11-8, 11-9, 11-8)

Ayhika Mukherjee beat Sreeja Akula 3-1 (12-10, 11-9, 2-11, 11-9)

Archana Girish Kamath lost to Doo Hoi Kem 0-3 (5-11, 5-11, 4-11)

Ayhika Mukherjee lost to Xia Lian Ni 0-3 (7-11, 5-11, 7-11)

Men’s doubles

Manush Utpalbhai Shah and Manav Vikas Thakkar beat Akash Pal and Mudit Dani 3-0 (13-11, 11-5, 11-9)

Snehit Survavajjula and Jeet Chandra beat Ahmad Harb and Hassan Chbib 3-0 (11-7, 11-4, 11-4)

Manush Utpalbhai Shah and Manav Vikas Thakkar beat Snehit Survavajjula and Jeet Chandra 3-1 (11-3, 13-11, 7-11, 11-9)

Women’s doubles

Krittwika Roy and Selena Selvakumar lost to Zhu Chengzhu and Doo Hoi Kem 1-3 (6-11, 11-9, 4-11, 5-11)

Ayhika Mukherjee and Poymantee Baisya beat Sarvinoz Mirkadirova and Zauresh Akasheva 3-2 (10-12, 11-5, 11-9, 10-12, 11-6)

Sreeja Akula and Diya Parag Chitale beat Angelina Romanovskaya and Anel Bakhyt 3-1 (9-11, 11-5, 14-12, 11-3)

Ayhika Mukherjee and Poymantee Baisya lost to Zhu Chengzhu and Doo Hoi Kem 1-3 (4-11, 11-8, 10-12, 3-11)

Sreeja Akula and Diya Parag Chitale lost to Chantal Mantz and Izabela Lupuleusku 0-3 (9-11, 8-11, 5-11)

Mixed doubles

Manav Vikas Thakkar and Archana Girish Kamath beat Manika Batra and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran 0-3 (11-6, 11-6, 11-8)

Poymantee Baisya and Akash Pal beat Dimitrije Levajac and Izabela Lupuleusku 3-1 (9-11, 11-9, 11-5, 11-6)

Diya Parag Chitale and Manush Utpalbhai Shah beat Daniela Fonseca Carrazana and Jorge Campos 3-1 (11-8, 11-9, 8-11, 11-9)

Manav Vikas Thakkar and Archana Girish Kamath beat Ibrahim Gunduz and Sibel Altinkaya 3-2 (5-11, 11-7, 11-5, 10-12, 11-3)

Diya Parag Chitale and Manush Utpalbhai Shah beat Poymantee Baisya and Akash Pal 3-1 (11-5, 11-9, 9-11, 11-3)