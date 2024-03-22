WTT Feeder Beirut 2024: Results at the end of Day 3

The Indian contingent had mixed results on the third day of the WTT Feeder Beirut 2024 at the Al Kawthar Secondary School, Beirut, Lebanon. Let’s delve into the details of the results of Indian players on Day 3.

In the men’s singles quarter-final, Manav Vikas Thakkar went on to defeat Snehit Suravajjula by 3-1 to make it to the semi-final. In the semi-final, he continued his good run, defeating South Korea’s An Jaehyun by 3-0.

Interestingly, another Indian player Sathiyan Gnanasekaran defeated the Taiwanese player Chuang Chih Yuan by 3-1 in the semi-final to make it an all-Indian final.

Sathiyan’s good run continued in the men’s singles as he went on to clinch the title, bagging victory in the final by 3-1 over Manav Vikas.

In the women’s singles and women’s doubles categories, there were no events on the third day of the campaign.

In the men’s doubles category, Manush Utpabhait Shah and Manav Vikas Thakkar lost the title to Cuban players Andy Pereira and Jorge Campos by 1-3 in the final.

Shifting our focus to mixed doubles, it was an all-Indian final. Manush Utpalbhai Shah and Diya Parag Chitale went on to secure the title in the final over Manav Vikas Thakkar and Archana Girish Kamath by 3-1.

That said, let’s take a brief look at the summary of the results of the Indian contingent on the third day of the competition

WTT Feeder Beirut: Day 3 Results (Indians Only)

Men’s singles

Manav Vikas Thakkar defeated Snehit Suravajjula by 3-1 (8-11, 11-3, 11-9, 11-7) - Quarter-Final

Manav Vikas Thakkar beat An Jaehyun by 3-0 (11-9, 11-8, 12-0) - Semi Final

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran beat Chuang Chih Yuan by 3-1 (11-8, 11-13, 11-8, 11-9) - Semi Final

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran beat Manav Vikas by 3-1 (6-11, 11-7, 11-7, 11-4) - Final

Women’s singles

No events

Men’s doubles

Manush Utpabhait Shah and Manav Vikas Thakkar lost to Andy Pereira and Jorge Campos by 1-3 (11-5, 7-11, 11-13, 12-14) - Final

Women’s doubles

No events

Mixed doubles

Manush Utpalbhai Shah and Diya Parag Chitale beat Manav Vikas Thakkar and Archana Girish Kamath by 3-1 (11-6, 10-12, 11-6, 11-6) - Final