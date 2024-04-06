WTT Feeder Varazdin 2024: Harmeet Desai into quarters; Sathiyan, Snehit crash out

The WTT Feeder Varazdin 2024 witnessed a range of captivating bouts across several categories in an amazing demonstration of ability and commitment.From April 2nd to April 7th, the competition took place in the Arena Varaždin, with a flurry of excitement and intensity.

The exciting day started with the Round of 32 matches, where Harmeet Desai proved he was a formidable opponent to Adrien Rassenfosse in a close battle. Desai's outstanding performance created anticipation for more thrilling moments as the competition went on.

Snehit Suravajjula demonstrated his prowess with a dominant win against compatriot Sathiyan Gnanasekaran in the Round of 32, causing a major upset. Suravajjula's impressive performance advanced him to the following round, where he faced Eduard Ionescu. Despite a brave effort, Suravajjula was unable to defeat Ionescu, ending his spectacular tournament run.

Meanwhile, Yashaswini Ghorpade showed tremendous tenacity in the Women's Singles Round of 32, defeating Zhu Chengzhu. Ghorpade's toughness and dedication were on full show as she battled through a tough five-set encounter to get to the next round.

Harmeet Desai extended his dominance in the Men's Singles Round of 16, defeating Kirill Gerassimenko with ease. Desai's victory over Gerassimenko was especially notable because it was the first time an Indian player had defeated the Kazakhstani in Men's singles.

Desai's journey through the tournament reached new heights when he proceeded to the quarterfinals, demonstrating his extraordinary skill and tenacity.Moreover, Desai emerged as the sole Indian player left in the competition, solidifying his status as a formidable contender.

Lubomir Pistej/Barbora Balazova and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran/Manika Batra competed in the Mix Doubles quarterfinals, which were thrilling. In a highly contested encounter, the Slovak duo of Pistej and Barbora triumphed, defeating the Indian duo in a tense five-set struggle.

Overall, the WTT Feeder Varazdin 2024 demonstrated the tremendous quality and competitiveness of players from all over the world, leaving fans hungry for the rest of the tournament.

WTT Feeder Varazdin 2024: Day 4 Results (Indians Only)

Men's Singles - Round of 32

Harmeet Desai beats Adrien Rassenfosse by 3-0 (10-12, 11-8, 4-11, 11-9, 11-6)

Snehit Suravajjula defeats Sathiyan Gnanasekaran by 3-0 (11-9, 11-2, 11-7)

Women's Singles - Round of 32

Yashaswini Ghorpade defeats Zhu Chengzhu by 3-2 (8-11, 12-10, 11-9, 6-11, 11-6)

Men's Singles - Round of 16

Harmeet Desai beats Kirill Gerassimenko by 3-0 (11-8, 11-3, 11-9)

Eduard Ionescu defeats Snehit Suravajjula by 3-0 (11-5, 11-3, 11-7)

Women's Singles - Round of 16

Lee Eunhye defeats Yashaswini Ghorpade by 3-0 (11-7, 11-8, 11-4)

Mix Doubles - Quarterfinals

Lubomir Pistej and Barbora Balazova defeat Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra by 3-2 (9-11, 11-6, 4-11, 13-11, 14-12)