WTT Star Contender Goa 2024 Live Streaming Details: Where and when to watch in India?

The second edition of the WTT Star Contender Goa 2024 is all set to commence on Tuesday (January 23), at the Peddem Indoor Stadium in Mapusa, Goa. It is one of the six Star Contender events that is held every year in the Contender series.

The tournament is scheduled between January 23 to 28 with all five disciplines of table tennis - men's singles, women's singles, men's doubles, women's doubles and mixed doubles - to be conducted.

There will be more than 40 Indian players in action with Manika Batra, World No. 34 in women's singles and Harmeet Desai, World No. 67 in men's singles, to spearhead the Indian challenge. Batra and Desai are among the nine Indian players to secure an entry for the main draw.

Though Sharath Kamal and G Sathiyan will play the men's doubles in the main draw, the senior players from Tamil Nadu will have to grind through the qualification rounds in the men's singles.

National Games champion Archana Kamath, Asian Games men's doubles quarterfinalist Manush Shah, and emerging players Payas Jain and Suhana Saini from the world juniors, are among the eight Indian players to receive a wildcard entry in the singles main draw.

World No. 6 Hugo Calderano and two-time Olympic bronze medallist Dimitrij Ovtcharov of Germany are among the 17 top 20-ranked players likely to hog the spotlight.

When does WTT Star Contender Goa 2024 start?

The WTT Star Contender Goa 2024 qualifiers are scheduled from January 23 to 24 and the main draws start on January 25. All the finals will take place on January 28 in Goa.

Where does WTT Star Contender Goa 2024 take place?

All the matches of the WTT Star Contender Goa 2024 will be staged at the Peddem Indoor Stadium in Mapusa, Goa.

Where to watch WTT Star Contender Goa 2024 on TV in India?

The action of WTT Star Contender Goa 2024 will be available on your television screens on the Sony Sports Network, Sony Sports Ten 2 and Sony Sports Ten 2 HD in India.

(Note: The live telecasting for all WTT Star Contender Goa matches will only start from the main draws i.e. January 25 onwards)

Where to live-stream WTT Star Contender Goa 2024 in India?

The WTT Star Contender Goa 2024 matches will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV mobile application and website in India. In case you are trying to catch the action from outside India, you could check the WTT YouTube channel.

(Note: The live streaming for all WTT Star Contender Goa matches will only start from the main draws i.e. January 25 onwards)