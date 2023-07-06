WTT Star Contender Ljubljana 2023: Results at the end of day 3

The WTT Star Contender Ljubljana 2023 kept fans enthralled with thrilling matches on Day 3 at the Hala Tivoli sports complex in Ljubljana, Slovenia. Indian players took the stage, hoping to win and advance to the next round of the tournament.

Manika Batra faced Margaryta Pesotska in the Women's Singles Round of 48. It was a hard-fought battle in which both players demonstrated their abilities and determination. In the end, Batra won the match 3-2.

Moving on to the Women's Doubles Round of 48, Diya Chitale and Sreeja Akula of India faced Barbora Balazova and Hana Matelova. Despite their best efforts, Chitale and Akula were unable to defeat their opponents and were forced to withdraw from the tournament.

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra faced the formidable pair of Wang Yidi and Lin Gaoyuan in the Mixed Doubles Round of 48. Gnanasekaran and Batra were unable to defeat their opponents and hence eliminated from the tournament.

As Day 3 of the WTT Star Contender Ljubljana 2023 concluded, attention turned to the next round of the competition. Manika Batra showed off her skills in the Women's Singles event, claiming a hard-fought victory and progressing to the next round.

Despite a valiant effort in the Women's Doubles, Diya Chitale and Sreeja Akula were unable to advance. Similarly, in the Mixed Doubles event, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra faced a formidable opponent but were unable to secure a victory.

Fans look forward to the upcoming matches and the performances of their favourite players as the tournament progresses. The WTT Star Contender Ljubljana 2023 event promises to be more exciting and intense as players strive to make their mark on the international table tennis stage.

WTT Star Contender Ljubljana 2023: Day 3 Results (Indians only)

Women’s Singles (Round of 48)

Manika Batra (India) beat Margaryta Pesotska (Ukraine) 3-2

Scores: 11-3, 10-12, 8-11, 11-7, 11-7

Women’s Doubles (Round of 48)

Diya Chitale/Sreeja Akula (India) lost to Barbora Balazova/Hana Matelova (Czech Republic) 0-3

Scores: 8-11, 9-11, 5-11

Mixed Doubles (Round of 48)

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran/Manika Batra (India) lost to Wang Yidi/Lin Gaoyuan (China) 0-3

Scores: 6-11, 5-11, 4-11

