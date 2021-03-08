Sharath Kamal, Manika Batra, Sathiyan register dominant wins in WTT Star Contender

Star Indian paddlers Manika Batra, Sharath Kamal, and G Sathiyan started their WTT Star Contender campaigns on a winning note in Doha on Monday.

The trio has been given a direct entry into this tournament, despite a dismal show in the previous event – WTT Contender, where none of the three could reach the quarterfinals. The WTT Star Contender thus provides them an opportunity to redeem themselves before the Asian qualifiers.

Kamal defeated Puerto Rico’s Brian Afanador 8-11, 11-8, 11-7, 11-1 in a dominant show at the Lusail Multipurpose Hall. He went down fighting in the first game but made a brilliant comeback in the next three to pocket the match 3-1. He will next play Patrick Franziska of Germany.

Doha Star Contender update

AFANADOR Brian PUR lost to ACHANTA Sharath Kamal IND 1-3. (11-8, 8-11,7-11,1-11)

ACHANTA Sharath Kamal to meet FRANZISKA Patrick Tue 9, 12:00, T1 in the round of 32. — TNTTA Tamil Nadu Table Tennis Association (@TNTTA_) March 8, 2021

Although the 24-year-old Puerto Rican offered much resistance to the World No. 32, the Indian showed great resolve to advance at the WTT Star Contender. Kamal was also India’s best-performing paddler in the recently-concluded WTT Contender last weekend, finishing in the Round of 16.

Batra reignites her spark in WTT Star Contender

Batra, who failed to make the main draw in the WTT Contender, started with a bang, defeating Cheng Hsien-tzu 11-5, 11-9, 11-9. The World No. 63 raced through the first game to win it comfortably.

However, Hsien-tzu provided stiff resistance to the Indian in the next two games. But Batra was able to use her experience to move into the second round of WTT Star Contender. She will next face Japanese World No. 3 and 2018 Asiad bronze medallist Mima Ito in the Round of 16.

Sathiyan makes a stunning comeback in WTT Star Contender

Meanwhile, Sathiyan lost the opening two games against Emmanuel Lebesson of France and seemed to be in trouble early on in his match. The Indian paddler, however, showed stunning resilience in the next three to clinch the win and set up a clash with the top seed Tomokazu Harimoto on Tuesday.

What an amazing day it has been on court🔥💪



Strained shoulder, fully taped, trailing 0-2 but made a sensational comeback to win 3-2 against former European Champion Lebesson Emmanuel from France in Men singles Round of 64 at the WTT Star Contender 2021 today here in Doha !! pic.twitter.com/sNulLQGev4 — Sathiyan Gnanasekaran (@sathiyantt) March 8, 2021

The World No. 37 Indian showed his intent to fight from the onset before going down 9-11 in the opening game. The 40th-ranked Lebesson then took the second game 11-7 and looked in complete control of the proceedings. But Sathiyan turned the tables through his sheer determination, winning the next two games, 11-7 and 11-4 respectively.

The Indian gave no chance to his opponent in the fifth game too, taking the match 9-11, 7-11, 11-7, 11-4, 11-4.