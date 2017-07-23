Oilmax Stag Yoddhas defeat RP-SG Mavericks 16-11

On Monday, DHFL Maharashtra United will meet Shazé Challengers in their fourth round encounter.

by Press Release News 23 Jul 2017, 23:23 IST

Tiago Apolonia of the RP-SG Mavericks

New Delhi,Â July 23, 2017: Doo Hoi Kem, Manika Batra and Quadri Aruna recorded crucial wins to lead Oilmax Stag Yoddhas to a 16-11 win over RP-SG Mavericks in the 11th tie of the CEAT Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) at the Thyagaraj Stadium in New DelhiÂ on Sunday.

Portugal world No. 31 Apolonia provided Mavericks with a solid start, as he thumped Indian southpaw Jubin Kumar 3-0 (11-5, 11-6, 11-9) in the menâ€™s singles (Foreign v Indian), the dayâ€™s opening match.

Doo Hoi Kem, however, squared it 3-3 for Oilmax Stag Yoddhas as she overcame 17-year-old Indian Archana Kamath 3-0 (11-9, 11-3, 11-6) in the in the womenâ€™s singles (Indian v Foreign).

Quadri Aruna/ Manika Batra quelled a spirited challenge by RP-SG Mavericksâ€™ A Sharath Kamal/ Sofia Polcanova 2-1 (11-10, 8-11, 11-8) in the mixed doublesÂ to put Oilmax Stag Yoddhas ahead 5-4.

However, Apolonia won his second match of the day when he brushed aside Croatian Tomislav Pucar 3-0 (11-5, 11-9, 11-5) in the menâ€™s singles to hand Mavericks a 7-5 lead after four matches.

Subsequently, Doo Hoi Kem beat Austrian world No 44 Polcanova 3-0 (11-9, 11-7, 11-5) in the womenâ€™s singles (Foreign player category) for her second victory for the day to help Oilmax Stag Yoddhas regain the lead at 8-7.

Sharath Kamal levelled it at 9-all for RP-SG Mavericks with a 2-1 (11-5, 11-3, 6-11) win over Pucar in the menâ€™s singles as the tie looked headed for a keen finish.

Manika Batra pulled off a spectacular 2-1 (11-10, 9-11, 11-6) win over Sabine Winter (RP-SG Mavericks) in the womenâ€™s singles as Oilmax Stag Yoddhas edged ahead 11-10 with two more matches remaining.

Quadri Aruna made it 14-10 for Oilmax Stag Yoddhas as he overpowered Stefan Fegerl 3-0 (11-8, 11-0, 11-5) in the menâ€™s singles.

Russian Polina Mikhailova rallied to beat Sabine Winter 2-1 (10-11, 11-7, 11-9) in the womenâ€™s singles to help Oilmax Stag Yoddhas seal the tie 16-11.

On Monday, DHFL Maharashtra United will meet ShazÃ© Challengers in their fourth round encounter.

RP-SG Mavericks 11-16 Oilmax Stag Yoddhas

MS â€“ Tiago Apolonia beat Jubin KumarÂ 3-0 (11-5, 11-6, 11-9)

WS â€“ Archana Kamath lost to Doo Hoi Kem 0-3 (9-11, 3-11, 6-11)Â

MD â€“ Sharath Kamal/ Sofia Polcanova lost to Quadri Aruna/ Manika Batra 1-2 (10-11, 11-8, 11-8)

MS â€“ Tiago Apolonia beat Tomislav Pucar 3-0 (11-5, 11-9, 11-5)

WS â€“ Sofia Polcanova lost to Doo Hoi Kem 0-3 (9-11, 7-11, 5-11)

MS â€“ Sharath Kamal beat Tomislav Pucar 2-1 (11-5, 11-3, 6-11)

WS â€“ Sabine Winter lost to Manika Batra 1-2 (10-11, 11-9, 6-11)

MS â€“ Stefan Fegerl lost to Quadri Aruna 0-3 (8-11, 10-11, 5-11)

WS â€“ Sabine Winter lost Polina Mikhailova 1-2 (11-10, 7-11, 9-11)