Olympics 2021: Did Sharath Kamal get an unlucky draw?

Achanta Sharath Kamal looked unruffled while playing what was probably the best match of his life. Up against table tennis legend Ma Long of China, Sharath didn't give away easily. But his fight was always against the odds.

Unfortunately, it was the end of Sharath's journey at the Olympics 2021. He went down 1-4 to Long in his third-round match on tuesday.

Sharath took control midway through the match, clinching the second game 11-8 after losing the first. He almost convinced the world that he had the third game in his hands. But Ma Long's heroics pushed Sharath back to win the game 11-13.

Sharath was always in the match, until Long swept away the last two games with his vigorous play.

Although it was the Olympics 2021 wrap-up for the Indian table tennis singles team, Sharath had something to say to his fans.

Sharath vs Long ( 3rd round match)

Sharath Kamal, while addressing the TTFI after his match with Long, said:

“Yes, it could have been a different match if I were able to convert that game. But it was not to be.”

After Sharath's dynamic shot-making and aggressive returns, the defeat was disappointing. Had he been in a different draw, chances are he would have made it to the quarterfinals.

“Yes, indeed. But for Ma, the way I played today would have landed me in the quarters,” Sharath said.

Sharath was happy to outpower Long in the middle. He out-performed himself today to play one of his best, and hopefully not last, matches at the Olympics. Sharath was clearly in a better frame of mind, and this was reflected in his performance.

“The age may not be on my side. Yet, I would say this was undoubtedly my best outing, and I could learn so much,"added Sharath.

Will Sharath play at the 2024 Paris Olympics? He said:

“I would like to break things down to every six months and take stock of the situation to assess myself. That’s how I prepared physically and mentally after the 2018 CWG and Asian Games. It will be no different this time. But all my well-wishers do want me to carry on. Let me go back home and have a word with my family, especially my wife. Today’s performance has certainly pushed my desire to continue until Paris. But let’s see.”

Tune in at 7.30 pm IST tonight as I will be speaking with all of you from my Instagram handle! https://t.co/zMnmCnEVH8#Tokyo2020 #OlympicGames pic.twitter.com/9EKzVrWZfL — Sharath Kamal OLY (@sharathkamal1) July 27, 2021

If he decides to play in Paris 2024, the ace paddler will be at the forefront of India's medal hopes.

