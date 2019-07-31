×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Puneri Paltan Table Tennis team kick off their first UTT season with a win

Puneri Paltan TT
OFFICIAL
Feature
7   //    31 Jul 2019, 18:20 IST

Sabine Winter celebrates after winning the singles match
Sabine Winter celebrates after winning the singles match

It was a positive start to their first-ever Ultimate Table Tennis season for the team in orange from Pune. In the first match of the third season, debutants Puneri Paltan Table Tennis team defeated defending champions Dabang Delhi.

With players like Harmeet Desai and Ayhika Mukherjee, who were coming into this match after winning gold medals in the Commonwealth Championship, Puneri Paltan were positive about their chances right from the start.

Paltan's UTT campaign started with a ruthless Ayhika Mukherjee having it easy over Krittwika Sinha Roy, winning all 3 games of the Women's singles encounter.

In the Men's singles game, Delhi's Sathiyan Gnanasekaran defeated Paltan skipper Harmeet Desai 2 games to 1.

Chuang and Ayhika in action during the mixed doubles match
Chuang and Ayhika in action during the mixed doubles match

The third game of the evening saw Delhi's Sathiyan and Bernadette Szocs locking horns Paltan's with Chuang Chih Yuan and Ayhika Mukherjee in mixed doubles. The Dabangs won the game 3-0.

In the second Men's singles game of the evening, Paltan's most experienced player, Chuang Chih Yuan defeated Jon Persson 2 games to 1. He justified his World Ranking of 28 and his experience, as he fought back after being one game down.

Going into the last match of the day, the scoreline was tied at 6 games each. However, Pune's Sabine Winter was at her best, as she overcame Romania's Bernadette Szocs 2-1 to turn the match in Paltan's favour.

With the final scoreline reading 8 games to 7, it was the perfect start that UTT needed. With every player, except for Harmeet, winning at one game, Paltan will be high on confidence, going into their next game.

Advertisement

Final Scores:

Women's Singles:

Krittwika Sinha Roy lost to Ayhika Mukherjee - 0-3 (10-11, 6-11, 10-11)

Men's Singles:

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran beat Harmeet Desai - 2-1 (11-3, 9-11, 11-9)

Mixed Doubles:

Sathiyan - Bernadette Szocs beat Chuang Chih Yuan - Ayhika Mukherjee - 3-0 (11-6, 11-7, 11-7)

Men's Singles:

Jon Persson lost to Chuang Chih Yuan - 1-2 (7-11, 8-11, 11-9)

Women's Singles:

Bernadette Szocs lost to Sabine Winter - 1-2 (5-11, 11-7, 9-11)







Tags:
Ultimate Table Tennis 2019 Puneri Paltan Harmeet Desai Press Release Ultimate Table Tennis Schedule 2019 Ultimate Table Tennis Squads 2019
Advertisement
Insurekot Sports forays into Table Tennis with a team in the UTT
RELATED STORY
Puneri Paltan goes down fighting against the roaring lions from Chennai
RELATED STORY
Dabang Delhi T.T.C. take on Puneri Paltan in UTT 3 opener
RELATED STORY
India must become a sporting powerhouse: Kiren Rijiju
RELATED STORY
"The government has played a very big role in the uplifting of the sport" says Indian table tennis player Harmeet Desai
RELATED STORY
Ultimate Table Tennis 2018: 'TT in India is growing fast,' says Romanian World No. 19 Elizabeta Samara
RELATED STORY
Brewhouse Ice Tea becomes the official ice tea partner of Ultimate Table Tennis league
RELATED STORY
World Table Tennis Championships 2019: Indian players set to make a mark
RELATED STORY
Table Tennis sensation G Sathiyan becomes first Indian to break into top 25 of ITTF Rankings
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: 'Winning a medal in Jakarta will be special,' says Indian Table Tennis player Madhurika Patkar
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us