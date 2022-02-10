Sathiyan signs for top-tier French table tennis club

Indian table tennis player G Sathiyan has signed with top-tier French Pro A League club Jura Morez Tennis de Table. The Indian paddler will play for the French team in the 2022-23 season.

The move will benefit the Indian table tennis player in his preparations for the Paris Olympics, scheduled to be held in 2024. The 29-year-old paddler, who had won the gold and bronze in the men’s team event at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and Asian Games, respectively, will make his debut in the prestigious league.

The table tennis player took to social media to share the news of his signing with the French club. He said:

“Extremely happy to share that I have signed up with JURA MOREZ TENNIS DE TABLE club in the French top tier league PRO A for 2022-23 season."

Sathiyan to start playing in French league from October

Sathiyan, who is ranked 33 in the world and is currently the highest-ranked Indian player, will commence his stint with the Jura Morez Tennis de Table Club after the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. The Asian Games are scheduled to be held from September 10 to 25.

The Indian table tennis player said playing in the French league is a dream come true moment.

"It is one of the best leagues in the world and I'm looking forward to make my debut in France. Most likely would join the club after the Asian Games. It would also be great preparation keeping in account of Paris 2024 Olympics," he added.

The Indian table tennis player, who competed at the Tokyo Olympics, plays for Sokolow SA Jaroslaw in the Polish Superliga.

