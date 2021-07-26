Sharath Kamal vs Ma Long table tennis at Olympics 2021: When and where to watch, schedule (IST) & LIVE streaming details

Veteran Indian table tennis player Sharath Kamal is all set to square off against one of the best players in the world, Ma Long (China) on July 27. The reigning Olympic gold medallist and world champion will be a tough draw for the ace Indian paddler.

Achanta Sharath Kamal overcame a lethargic start to hammer Portugal's Tiago Apolonia in the second round of the ongoing Olympics 2021. He came from behind to win 2-11, 11-8, 11-5, 9-11, 11-6, 11-9 in a match that lasted over 45 minutes on Monday.

Achanta Sharath Kamal advances to Round 3 of Table Tennis🏓 Men's Singles by defeating Portugal's Apolonia.#Cheer4India#Tokyo2020pic.twitter.com/ay6MtUGAQ3 — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) July 26, 2021

Ma Long is considered one of the greatest players of all time, and has won every singles title in the sport. If Sharath Kamal manages to win, it will be one of the biggest upsets of the edition.

Sharath Kamal is the lone Indian left in the table tennis singles. Manika Batra and Sutirtha Mukherjee (women's singles) bowed out of the Olympics on Monday, while G Sathiyan exited in the first round on Sunday.

Sharath Kamal vs Ma Long schedule and telecast timings

The men's singles table tennis match between Sharath Kamal Achanta and Ma Long will take place on July 27, at 8:30am (IST).

Sharath Kamal vs Ma Long live telecast and broadcast details:

The Olympics will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network in India. Live broadcasts will be available in different languages on Sony Sports Network. The audience can also live stream the events on Sony Liv. Doordarshan will live telecast the Indian events at the Tokyo Olympics.

Also read: India in Tokyo Olympics 2021 India Schedule

Edited by SANJAY K K