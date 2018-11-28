SPORTINDIA Junior Table Tennis league - Winners

Event Winners of the tournament

SportIndia concluded their 1st Junior Table Tennis League on 24th & 25th November 2018 at Decathlon store, Perungudi for Boys and Girls under 10,13 & 15 categories. This being their first table tennis event, 150+ students participated, where around 30 participants enrolled for each category. The tournament participants were from in and around Chennai.

The match was followed by a league format in order to provide match exposure to the kids and to exhibit the players training practice. Since there aren't much non-ranking tournaments, the students showed much interest to play such tournaments. The winner and runner-up of each category were awarded trophies and a goodie from decathlon and following with the semi-finalist with a medal and all the participants were given certificates.

Match Format

Round Robin Matches: Best of 21 Points

Knockout Matches from Semifinals: Best of 3 Games- 11 Points

Winners of the Boys Category:

Boys Under 10 - ABHINANDH ( Chennai achievers ) beat VENKATADRI ( Jawahar )

( Chennai achievers ) beat ( Jawahar ) Boys Under 13 - ABHINANDH ( Chennai achievers ) beat SRI RAMAKRISHNAN ( GMD )

( Chennai achievers ) beat ( GMD ) Boys Under 15 - ROHIT ( GMD ) beat SANJAY ( GMD )

Winners of the Girls Category:

Girls Under 10 - ANANYA ( Chennai achievers ) beat HARINI ( Jawahar )

Under 10 - ( Chennai achievers ) beat ( Jawahar ) Girls Under 13 - PREETHI ( Chennai achievers ) beat SAI LAKSHMI ( GMD )

( Chennai achievers ) beat ( GMD ) Girls Under 15 - SRI VAISHNAVI ( Vidhya ) beat SAI LAVANYA ( SRTT )

Followed by the semi-finalist and quarter-finalist of each category.

SportIndia is overwhelmed by the responses that made the tournament successful and is thankful to all the players, parents, coaches, venue instructors for making the tournament successful. The event winners were awarded on 25th Noon at Decathlon store by the Store heads. They are coming up with table tennis events in the following months.