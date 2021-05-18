Star Indian paddler G Sathiyan wants to beat Tomokazu Harimoto at Tokyo Olympics

Star Indian paddler G Sathiyan has said that he wants to be pitted against world No.4 Tomokazu Harimoto at the Tokyo Olympics and beat him at the latter's home. The Indian is one of the four paddlers from the country to have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics.

The two have played against each other four times, with the Japanese coming out on top thrice. The only time G Sathiyan beat his higher-ranked opponent was in the 2019 Asian championships, where the Indian pulled off an 11-4, 11-7, 12-10 victory.

Touted as a prodigy, the 17-year-old Harimoto has more than lived up to the billing in 2021. Although he was upset by German Dimitrij Ovtcharov in the WTT Contender semifinals, Harimoto made up for the loss by clinching the following WTT Star Contender title. Both the events took place in Doha.

“I want to play against Tomokazu Harimoto. It’s going to be very tough but playing against the crowd favourite Japanese in Tokyo at the Olympics, it will be a lot of fun,” Sathiyan told reporters during a virtual media interaction facilitated by the SAI.

G Sathiyan has been in rich form in 2021

Going by the form G Sathiyan is in currently, it won’t be a surprise if he beats Harimoto at the Tokyo Olympics. After claiming his Tokyo Olympics berth at the Asian Qualifiers, the World No.37 went to play in the Polish Super Liga, where he put up an impressive showing.

“I am really looking forward to playing Harimoto in Tokyo and if I can beat him there it’s going to be one of the best moments of my career,” said G Sathiyan, who is currently training in Chennai with Anirban Ghosh as his sparring partner.

A huge fan of tennis star Roger Federer, G Sathiyan has been following the Swiss legend since childhood. G Sathiyan also admitted that he is simply awed by the elegance legendary Federer carries and tries to incorporate that into his own style.

“I am a huge fan of Roger Federer. I have been watching his matches for the last 12-13 years right from when I was a kid. One factor that has impressed me is his elegance which I have always tried to incorporate in myself too,” G Sathiyan concluded.