STEADY GROWTH FOR INDIAN TABLE TENNIS

Indian Table Tennis legendary veteran Achanta Sharath Kamal climbs 10 positions to be on Rank 33 just 1 rank away from his career high. He recoups his spot as the highest ranked Indian player in the International Table Tennis Federation rankings.

Achanta Sharath Kamal long time poster boy of Indian Table Tennis holds a huge fan following especially in India. Truly a promising player and an inspirational leader he is the captain of Indian Table Tennis Men's team carrying the pride of winning 8 Commonwealth games medals.

Table Tennis - Commonwealth Games Day 11 Achanta Sharath Kamal

Right after is G.Sathiyan who refuses to stop and is growing better steadily touching his career's highest rank by climbing 1 spots to be on Rank 39, followed by Harmeet Desai (99), Anthony Amalraj (156) and Sanil Shetty (163).

Table Tennis - Commonwealth Games Day 5 G.Sathiyan

Table Tennis - Commonwealth Games Day 10 Harmeet Desai

Table Tennis - Commonwealth Games Day 1 Anthony Amalraj

Table Tennis - Commonwealth Games Day 10 Sanil Shetty

In women's Manika Batra often regarded as the golden girl after her performance in CWGs 2018 and the current face of Indian Table Tennis women is the highest ranked female Indian player in the International Table Tennis Federation rankings at the Rank 57 which is a jump from Rank 81. She was also the part of the UTT season 2 winning team and earned many crucial points for the team hence was venerated as the standout Indian player of the league followed by is Ayhika Mukherjee (118), Mouma Das (122), Madhurika Patkar (125), Pooja Sahasrabudhe(297) and Sutirtha Mukherjee is at Rank 558.

Table Tennis - Commonwealth Games Day 10 Manika Batra

Ayhika Mukherjee

Table Tennis - Commonwealth Games Day 8 Mouma Das

Madhurika Patkar

Indian men's team holds the 11th spot whereas Indian Women's team is at the 19th spot. Both the teams won historic Gold at the CWGs recording India's best ever show in table tennis at CWGs and are now gearing for Asian Games.

Table Tennis - Commonwealth Games Day 5 Gold medal Winning moment

Table Tennis - Commonwealth Games Day 10 Historic Gold Medal Winning Moment

Gold for Men and Women team Table Tennis Common Wealth Games

In U-21 Men Manav Thakkar Vaish (28) and in U-21 Women Ayhika Mukherjee (49), Selena Selvakumar (50) are leading. Whereas in U-18 Boys Manav Thakkar Vaish is at Rank 5 and U-18 Girls Archana Kamath Girish at Rank 13.

Manav Thakkar

Selena Selvakumar

Young Paddler Payas Jain (20)is leading in U-15 Boys ITTF rankings and Divya Parag Chitale (8) in U-15 Girls.

"The ITTF rankings have undergone a change after the new system was approved in September 2017. The new simplified and comprehensive system provides for a more dynamic world ranking based on paddlers’ performance and results during the entire year. In addition, the system also encourages players to participate in more and more events rather than being inactive, affecting the individual’s rankings."