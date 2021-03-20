Summer Olympics: Sharath Kamal, Chetan Baboor headline most appearances for India in table tennis

There was much reason for cheer in the Indian contingent on Thursday after four paddlers clinched their berths for the Tokyo Olympics. Achanta Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnansekaran, Sutirtha Mukherjee, and Manika Batra qualified for the Olympics at the Asian Olympic Qualification tournament in Doha.

Veteran Sharath tapped into his bag of experience to triumph over Pakistan's Rameez Muhammad, 4-0. Sharath's sharp angles and strong forehand display pushed Muhammad on the back foot and ultimately cost him a ticket to Tokyo. The victory assured Sharath would be the first Indian paddler to make four Olympic appearances.

Muhammad next took on India's top-ranked paddler Sathiyan. Newly-crowned national champion Sathiyan, who has been in top form this season, tested the Pakistani at every step as the two indulged in long rallies and speedy play. Sathiyan was well in his element as he spurted to an early first-game lead.

Also Read: India could have four singles paddlers at Tokyo Olympics 2021: Mudit Dani

The Indian played it steady and eked out a comfortable 4-0 (11-5, 11-8, 11-9, 11-2) victory against Muhammad. Sathiyan was all over as he tightened the noose around Rameez’s neck putting him in discomfiture.

YAYYY😍😍

Officially qualified for Tokyo Olympics 💪😁



Always dreamt of being at the Olympics right from my childhood days & certainly a dream come true moment😁😁



Years of struggle and sacrifice has definitely paid off😁 pic.twitter.com/hfD4glFE2I — Sathiyan Gnanasekaran (@sathiyantt) March 18, 2021

Earlier, emerging star Sutirtha Mukherjee won a close six-game battle against compatriot Manika Batra 7-11, 11-7, 11-4, 4-11, 11-5, 11-4 to seal her maiden Olympics berth.

Both Sharath and Manika qualified on the basis of their International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) rankings. The rankings are scheduled to be updated in April.

Also Read: G Sathiyan, Sharath Kamal, Sutirtha Mukherjee secure Tokyo Olympics berths at Asian Qualifiers

Indian paddlers at the Olympics

Advertisement

India has been part of eight Olympic individual events so far but failed in its bid for success. Table tennis has never been India's strong suit at the Olympics but the country's elites have raised hopes this time.

Lately, the sport has been making rapid strides in the country with a recent streak of commendable performances ahead of the Olympics. Medals galore at the Commonwealth games, improvements in rankings, stupendous performances at the Asian Games - Indian table tennis is slowly but surely witnessing a renaissance of sorts.

Here is a run through, year-wise, of all the Indians who have so far featured at the Olympics.

1988 Summer Olympics

Men's Singles - Sujay Ghorpade and Kamlesh Mehta

Men's Doubles - Sujay Ghorpade / Kamlesh Mehta

Women's Singles - Niyati Roy

1992 Summer Olympics

Men's Singles - Chetan Baboor

Women's Singles - Niyati Roy

1996 Summer Olympics

Men's Singles - Chetan Baboor

Women's Singles - Ambika Radhika

2000 Summer Olympics

Men's Singles - Chetan Baboor

Women's Singles - Poulomi Ghatak

Men's Doubles - Chetan Baboor and S Raman

2004 Summer Olympics

Advertisement

Men's Singles - Sharath Kamal

Women's Singles - Mouma Das

2008 Summer Olympics

Men's Singles - Achanta Sharath Kamal

Women's Singles - Neha Aggarwal

2012 Summer Olympics

Men's Singles - Soumyajit Ghosh

Women's Singles - Ankita Das

2016 Summer Olympics

Men's Singles - Sharath Kamal and Soumyajit Ghosh

Women's Singles - Manika Batra and Mouma Das

Also Read: Tokyo Olympics 2021: Does India stand a chance in table tennis?